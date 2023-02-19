Canaccord Genuity Group Trims Birchcliff Energy (TSE:BIR) Target Price to C$12.00

Birchcliff Energy (TSE:BIR – Get Rating) had its price objective decreased by Canaccord Genuity Group from C$13.00 to C$12.00 in a research report sent to investors on Thursday morning, BayStreet.CA reports.

Several other research firms also recently issued reports on BIR. BMO Capital Markets dropped their price target on shares of Birchcliff Energy from C$14.00 to C$13.00 in a research note on Tuesday, December 13th. CIBC dropped their price target on shares of Birchcliff Energy from C$12.75 to C$10.50 in a research note on Tuesday, January 17th. TD Securities raised shares of Birchcliff Energy from a hold rating to a buy rating and decreased their price objective for the stock from C$12.50 to C$12.00 in a report on Thursday, November 10th. ATB Capital decreased their price target on shares of Birchcliff Energy from C$13.50 to C$13.00 in a report on Thursday, January 19th. Finally, Raymond James reduced their target price on shares of Birchcliff Energy from C$13.50 to C$12.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a research note on Monday, January 16th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Birchcliff Energy presently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of C$12.91.

Birchcliff Energy Stock Performance

Shares of BIR stock opened at C$8.04 on Thursday. Birchcliff Energy has a 52 week low of C$6.08 and a 52 week high of C$12.48. The company has a market cap of C$2.14 billion, a PE ratio of 3.22, a P/E/G ratio of 0.35 and a beta of 2.27. The company has a current ratio of 1.58, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.79. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is C$8.88 and its 200-day simple moving average is C$10.00.

Birchcliff Energy Increases Dividend

About Birchcliff Energy

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 31st. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, March 15th will be issued a dividend of $0.20 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, March 14th. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 9.95%. This is a positive change from Birchcliff Energy’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.02. Birchcliff Energy’s dividend payout ratio is currently 32.00%.

Birchcliff Energy Ltd., an intermediate oil and natural gas company, acquires, explores for, develops, and produces natural gas, light oil, condensate, and natural gas liquids in Western Canada. The company holds interests in the Montney/Doig resource play located approximately 95 km northwest of Grande Prairie, Alberta.

