Canadian Natural Resources Limited (NYSE:CNQ) Stock Position Boosted by Parkwood LLC

Parkwood LLC boosted its holdings in Canadian Natural Resources Limited (NYSE:CNQ – Get Rating) (TSE:CNQ) by 10.9% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 193,970 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock after buying an additional 19,102 shares during the quarter. Canadian Natural Resources makes up about 1.4% of Parkwood LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 10th largest position. Parkwood LLC’s holdings in Canadian Natural Resources were worth $9,033,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of CNQ. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund boosted its stake in Canadian Natural Resources by 44.1% in the third quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund now owns 8,289,000 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $385,409,000 after acquiring an additional 2,535,310 shares in the last quarter. Royal London Asset Management Ltd. acquired a new position in Canadian Natural Resources in the third quarter valued at $11,303,000. Hsbc Holdings PLC boosted its stake in Canadian Natural Resources by 2.2% in the third quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC now owns 329,783 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $15,447,000 after acquiring an additional 7,162 shares in the last quarter. Pictet Asset Management SA boosted its stake in Canadian Natural Resources by 0.6% in the third quarter. Pictet Asset Management SA now owns 380,893 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $17,824,000 after acquiring an additional 2,261 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cipher Capital LP acquired a new position in Canadian Natural Resources in the third quarter valued at $3,146,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 70.92% of the company’s stock.

Canadian Natural Resources stock traded down $2.77 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $55.70. The company had a trading volume of 2,906,481 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,735,354. Canadian Natural Resources Limited has a 1 year low of $44.45 and a 1 year high of $70.60. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30, a current ratio of 0.78 and a quick ratio of 0.58. The company has a market capitalization of $61.40 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.92, a P/E/G ratio of 0.70 and a beta of 1.57. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $57.13 and its 200-day simple moving average is $56.23.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on CNQ shares. Stifel Firstegy reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Canadian Natural Resources in a research note on Thursday, January 12th. TD Securities increased their target price on shares of Canadian Natural Resources from C$92.00 to C$97.00 in a research note on Thursday, December 1st. National Bank Financial increased their target price on shares of Canadian Natural Resources from C$88.00 to C$105.00 in a research note on Thursday, December 1st. Scotiabank reduced their price objective on shares of Canadian Natural Resources from C$91.00 to C$86.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 17th. Finally, Raymond James raised their price objective on shares of Canadian Natural Resources from C$85.00 to C$87.00 in a research report on Friday, November 4th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Canadian Natural Resources currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $91.23.

Canadian Natural Resources Ltd. is an oil and natural gas production company, which engages in the exploration, development, marketing, and production of crude oil and natural gas. It operates through the following segments: Oil Sands Mining & Upgrading, Midstream & Refining, and Exploration & Production.

