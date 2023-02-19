Carrier Global Co. (NYSE:CARR) Shares Sold by Pictet Asset Management SA

Pictet Asset Management SA lessened its holdings in Carrier Global Co. (NYSE:CARR – Get Rating) by 0.7% in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 1,776,428 shares of the company’s stock after selling 11,633 shares during the period. Pictet Asset Management SA’s holdings in Carrier Global were worth $63,143,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in CARR. Covestor Ltd boosted its holdings in shares of Carrier Global by 121.2% in the 1st quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 553 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 303 shares during the period. Bell Investment Advisors Inc lifted its holdings in Carrier Global by 97.9% in the third quarter. Bell Investment Advisors Inc now owns 746 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 369 shares during the last quarter. Pinnacle Financial Partners Inc. boosted its stake in Carrier Global by 254.2% in the third quarter. Pinnacle Financial Partners Inc. now owns 836 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after acquiring an additional 600 shares during the period. Ameliora Wealth Management Ltd. bought a new position in shares of Carrier Global during the third quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Finally, Old North State Trust LLC bought a new position in shares of Carrier Global during the third quarter valued at approximately $41,000. Institutional investors own 85.21% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on the company. Barclays boosted their price objective on Carrier Global from $47.00 to $51.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 8th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price target on shares of Carrier Global from $44.00 to $46.00 in a research report on Monday, December 5th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on shares of Carrier Global from $45.00 to $47.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, January 6th. Cowen reduced their target price on shares of Carrier Global from $58.00 to $49.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, October 31st. Finally, Mizuho restated a “buy” rating and issued a $53.00 price target on shares of Carrier Global in a research note on Wednesday, February 8th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $48.86.

Carrier Global Price Performance

Shares of Carrier Global stock opened at $45.22 on Friday. Carrier Global Co. has a 52 week low of $33.10 and a 52 week high of $48.48. The company has a current ratio of 1.64, a quick ratio of 1.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.08. The stock has a market cap of $37.72 billion, a PE ratio of 11.03, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.77 and a beta of 1.34. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $43.67 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $41.46.

Carrier Global (NYSE:CARR – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 7th. The company reported $0.40 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.40. Carrier Global had a net margin of 17.31% and a return on equity of 26.86%. The company had revenue of $5.11 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.07 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.44 EPS. The business’s revenue was down .5% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Carrier Global Co. will post 2.55 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Carrier Global Increases Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 10th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, December 22nd were paid a dividend of $0.185 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, December 21st. This is a positive change from Carrier Global’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.15. This represents a $0.74 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.64%. Carrier Global’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 18.05%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, insider Jurgen Timperman sold 102,552 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $43.57, for a total value of $4,468,190.64. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In related news, insider Jurgen Timperman sold 102,552 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $43.57, for a total value of $4,468,190.64. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, VP Kyle Crockett sold 10,433 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $45.85, for a total transaction of $478,353.05. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.24% of the company’s stock.

Carrier Global Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Carrier Global Corporation provides heating, ventilating, and air conditioning (HVAC), refrigeration, fire, security, and building automation technologies worldwide. It operates through three segments: HVAC, Refrigeration, and Fire & Security. The HVAC segment provides products, controls, services, and solutions to meet the heating, cooling, and ventilation needs of residential and commercial customers.

Featured Stories

