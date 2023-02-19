Casey’s General Stores, Inc. (NASDAQ:CASY) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Moderate Buy” by Analysts

Casey’s General Stores, Inc. (NASDAQ:CASY – Get Rating) has received a consensus recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the ten ratings firms that are currently covering the company, Marketbeat.com reports. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, five have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating on the company. The average 1-year target price among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $264.50.

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on CASY. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price objective on Casey’s General Stores from $286.00 to $291.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 8th. Stephens increased their price target on Casey’s General Stores from $265.00 to $280.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 8th. StockNews.com raised Casey’s General Stores from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 15th. Benchmark increased their target price on Casey’s General Stores from $230.00 to $275.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 8th. Finally, Northcoast Research cut shares of Casey’s General Stores from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 8th.

Casey’s General Stores Stock Performance

NASDAQ:CASY opened at $217.31 on Tuesday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $227.99 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $222.54. Casey’s General Stores has a 52-week low of $170.82 and a 52-week high of $249.90. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65, a quick ratio of 0.65 and a current ratio of 1.08. The firm has a market capitalization of $8.10 billion, a PE ratio of 19.63 and a beta of 0.81.

Casey’s General Stores Announces Dividend

Casey’s General Stores ( NASDAQ:CASY Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, December 6th. The company reported $3.67 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.27 by $0.40. The firm had revenue of $3.98 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.15 billion. Casey’s General Stores had a return on equity of 17.78% and a net margin of 2.77%. Analysts forecast that Casey’s General Stores will post 11.09 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, February 15th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, February 1st were given a dividend of $0.38 per share. This represents a $1.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.70%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, January 31st. Casey’s General Stores’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 13.73%.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Rhumbline Advisers boosted its stake in shares of Casey’s General Stores by 7.6% during the second quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 114,736 shares of the company’s stock valued at $21,224,000 after purchasing an additional 8,081 shares during the period. Symmetry Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Casey’s General Stores during the third quarter valued at $209,000. WINTON GROUP Ltd boosted its stake in shares of Casey’s General Stores by 45.7% during the second quarter. WINTON GROUP Ltd now owns 6,807 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,259,000 after purchasing an additional 2,135 shares during the period. Yousif Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Casey’s General Stores by 8.1% during the second quarter. Yousif Capital Management LLC now owns 16,234 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,003,000 after purchasing an additional 1,210 shares during the period. Finally, ExodusPoint Capital Management LP boosted its stake in shares of Casey’s General Stores by 331.6% during the third quarter. ExodusPoint Capital Management LP now owns 40,432 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,188,000 after purchasing an additional 31,065 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 84.74% of the company’s stock.

Casey’s General Stores Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Casey’s General Stores, Inc engages in the management and operation of convenience stores and gasoline stations. It provides self-service gasoline, a wide selection of grocery items and an array of freshly prepared food items. The firm offers food, beverages, tobacco products, health and beauty aids, automotive products, and other non-food items.

Featured Stories

