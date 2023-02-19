Castle Hook Partners LP Boosts Holdings in Antero Resources Co. (NYSE:AR)

Castle Hook Partners LP boosted its position in shares of Antero Resources Co. (NYSE:AR – Get Rating) by 149.1% during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 1,734,791 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock after buying an additional 1,038,427 shares during the quarter. Antero Resources accounts for 8.4% of Castle Hook Partners LP’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 3rd biggest holding. Castle Hook Partners LP’s holdings in Antero Resources were worth $52,963,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. raised its position in shares of Antero Resources by 165.7% in the first quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 44,473 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock valued at $1,358,000 after purchasing an additional 27,738 shares during the period. US Bancorp DE raised its position in shares of Antero Resources by 3,532.9% in the first quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 2,543 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock valued at $78,000 after purchasing an additional 2,473 shares during the period. Bank of Montreal Can acquired a new position in shares of Antero Resources in the first quarter valued at about $220,000. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can grew its stake in shares of Antero Resources by 20.8% in the first quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 25,046 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock valued at $813,000 after acquiring an additional 4,311 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Moors & Cabot Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Antero Resources in the first quarter valued at about $230,000. 77.78% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

AR has been the topic of several research reports. TheStreet downgraded shares of Antero Resources from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Wednesday. TD Securities decreased their price target on shares of Antero Resources from $50.00 to $46.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday. Raymond James downgraded shares of Antero Resources from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Monday, February 6th. The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their price target on shares of Antero Resources from $45.00 to $39.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, January 25th. Finally, Tudor Pickering downgraded shares of Antero Resources from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 30th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Antero Resources has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $42.20.

In other Antero Resources news, Director W Howard Keenan, Jr. sold 220,245 shares of Antero Resources stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $31.16, for a total transaction of $6,862,834.20. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 4,779,755 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $148,937,165.80. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink . Insiders own 5.72% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:AR traded down $2.31 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $25.23. The company had a trading volume of 8,650,807 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,756,432. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $29.95 and a 200 day moving average price of $34.17. Antero Resources Co. has a one year low of $20.24 and a one year high of $48.80. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17, a current ratio of 0.44 and a quick ratio of 0.38. The company has a market capitalization of $7.45 billion, a PE ratio of 4.34 and a beta of 3.46.

Antero Resources Corp. is an independent oil and natural gas company, which engages in the development, production, exploration and acquisition of natural gas. It operates through the Exploration and Production, Marketing, and Equity Method Investment in Antero Midstream Corporation. The Exploration and Production segment develops natural gas, NGLs and oil.

