Castle Hook Partners LP Makes New Investment in D.R. Horton, Inc. (NYSE:DHI)

Castle Hook Partners LP acquired a new position in shares of D.R. Horton, Inc. (NYSE:DHI – Get Rating) during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor acquired 209,814 shares of the construction company’s stock, valued at approximately $14,131,000. D.R. Horton comprises about 2.2% of Castle Hook Partners LP’s holdings, making the stock its 15th biggest holding. Castle Hook Partners LP owned approximately 0.06% of D.R. Horton as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in DHI. Fairfield Bush & CO. bought a new stake in D.R. Horton during the first quarter worth about $28,000. SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of D.R. Horton during the second quarter worth approximately $30,000. Larson Financial Group LLC lifted its position in shares of D.R. Horton by 65.6% during the second quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 515 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 204 shares in the last quarter. Householder Group Estate & Retirement Specialist LLC acquired a new position in shares of D.R. Horton during the third quarter worth approximately $41,000. Finally, Clear Street Markets LLC lifted its position in shares of D.R. Horton by 406.1% during the second quarter. Clear Street Markets LLC now owns 668 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $44,000 after purchasing an additional 536 shares in the last quarter. 84.87% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get D.R. Horton alerts:

Insider Transactions at D.R. Horton

In related news, Director Barbara K. Allen sold 470 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $84.86, for a total transaction of $39,884.20. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 5,650 shares in the company, valued at $479,459. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. In other D.R. Horton news, Director Barbara K. Allen sold 470 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $84.86, for a total transaction of $39,884.20. Following the transaction, the director now owns 5,650 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $479,459. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, COO Paul J. Romanowski sold 30,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $89.68, for a total value of $2,690,400.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 76,185 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,832,270.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 34,218 shares of company stock worth $3,072,398 in the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 0.61% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

D.R. Horton Stock Down 2.9 %

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on DHI shares. BTIG Research upped their target price on shares of D.R. Horton from $101.00 to $108.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 25th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price objective on shares of D.R. Horton from $81.00 to $100.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 22nd. KeyCorp increased their price objective on shares of D.R. Horton from $97.00 to $109.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, January 26th. Royal Bank of Canada lowered shares of D.R. Horton from a “sector perform” rating to an “underperform” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $68.00 to $76.00 in a report on Friday, January 13th. Finally, JMP Securities increased their price objective on shares of D.R. Horton from $95.00 to $115.00 and gave the company a “market outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 25th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, D.R. Horton currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $98.08.

Shares of D.R. Horton stock traded down $2.77 during trading on Friday, reaching $94.38. The stock had a trading volume of 5,028,871 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,841,119. The company has a current ratio of 6.67, a quick ratio of 1.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28. The company has a market capitalization of $32.41 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.85, a P/E/G ratio of 0.67 and a beta of 1.53. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $93.82 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $81.99. D.R. Horton, Inc. has a 52 week low of $59.25 and a 52 week high of $104.14.

D.R. Horton (NYSE:DHI – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 24th. The construction company reported $2.76 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.27 by $0.49. The business had revenue of $7.26 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.43 billion. D.R. Horton had a net margin of 16.85% and a return on equity of 29.91%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $3.17 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts predict that D.R. Horton, Inc. will post 9.15 EPS for the current fiscal year.

D.R. Horton Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, February 14th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, February 7th were given a dividend of $0.25 per share. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.06%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, February 6th. D.R. Horton’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 6.20%.

D.R. Horton Profile

(Get Rating)

D.R. Horton, Inc operates as a home building company, which engages in the construction and sale of single-family housing. It operates through the following segments: Homebuilding, Forestar, Financial Services, Rental, and Others. The Homebuilding segment includes the acquisition and development of land and the construction and sale of residential homes.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding DHI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for D.R. Horton, Inc. (NYSE:DHI – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for D.R. Horton Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for D.R. Horton and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.