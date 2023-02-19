Castle Hook Partners LP Purchases New Shares in Arch Resources, Inc. (NYSE:ARCH)

Castle Hook Partners LP purchased a new stake in shares of Arch Resources, Inc. (NYSE:ARCH – Get Rating) during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor purchased 216,256 shares of the energy company’s stock, valued at approximately $25,648,000. Arch Resources accounts for about 4.1% of Castle Hook Partners LP’s holdings, making the stock its 9th largest holding. Castle Hook Partners LP owned approximately 1.20% of Arch Resources at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd bought a new position in shares of Arch Resources during the 2nd quarter worth $32,000. Strs Ohio bought a new position in shares of Arch Resources during the 2nd quarter worth $42,000. Captrust Financial Advisors boosted its position in Arch Resources by 113.8% during the second quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 295 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $42,000 after purchasing an additional 157 shares in the last quarter. Byrne Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in Arch Resources during the third quarter valued at about $43,000. Finally, Gladius Capital Management LP bought a new stake in Arch Resources during the second quarter valued at about $44,000. Institutional investors own 88.71% of the company’s stock.

Get Arch Resources alerts:

Arch Resources Stock Down 1.0 %

Arch Resources stock traded down $1.54 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $159.19. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 682,261 shares, compared to its average volume of 452,028. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $144.27 and its 200-day simple moving average is $143.75. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10, a current ratio of 2.49 and a quick ratio of 1.95. Arch Resources, Inc. has a 52-week low of $110.97 and a 52-week high of $183.53. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.88 billion, a P/E ratio of 2.49 and a beta of 0.73.

Arch Resources Cuts Dividend

Arch Resources ( NYSE:ARCH Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 16th. The energy company reported $23.18 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $10.90 by $12.28. Arch Resources had a return on equity of 121.03% and a net margin of 35.73%. The firm had revenue of $859.50 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $798.37 million. During the same period last year, the business posted $13.19 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Arch Resources, Inc. will post 39.97 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a None dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, February 28th will be paid a $3.11 dividend. This represents a dividend yield of 0.6%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, February 27th. Arch Resources’s payout ratio is 1.56%.

Insider Transactions at Arch Resources

In other news, CFO Matthew C. Giljum sold 199 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $141.08, for a total value of $28,074.92. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 12,236 shares in the company, valued at $1,726,254.88. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In other Arch Resources news, VP John A. Ziegler sold 270 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $141.08, for a total value of $38,091.60. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 16,049 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,264,192.92. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CFO Matthew C. Giljum sold 199 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $141.08, for a total value of $28,074.92. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 12,236 shares in the company, valued at $1,726,254.88. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 1,092 shares of company stock worth $159,617 over the last three months. 8.00% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on ARCH shares. B. Riley dropped their price objective on Arch Resources from $207.00 to $204.00 in a research report on Friday. BMO Capital Markets increased their price target on Arch Resources from $185.00 to $200.00 in a research note on Friday. Finally, StockNews.com cut Arch Resources from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 19th.

Arch Resources Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Arch Resources, Inc engages in the production and distribution of thermal coal. It operates through the following segments: Powder River Basin, Metallurgical, and Other Thermal. The Powder River Basin segment contains the company’s thermal operations in Wyoming. The Metallurgical segment contains metallurgical operations in West Virginia.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Arch Resources Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Arch Resources and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.