Cavitation Technologies (CVAT) & Its Peers Head to Head Analysis

Cavitation Technologies (OTCMKTS:CVAT – Get Rating) is one of 25 publicly-traded companies in the “Agricultural Chemicals” industry, but how does it compare to its peers? We will compare Cavitation Technologies to related businesses based on the strength of its earnings, risk, profitability, institutional ownership, analyst recommendations, valuation and dividends.

Profitability

This table compares Cavitation Technologies and its peers’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Cavitation Technologies N/A N/A N/A Cavitation Technologies Competitors -369.84% -21.99% -17.20%

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of recent ratings and recommmendations for Cavitation Technologies and its peers, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Cavitation Technologies 0 0 0 0 N/A Cavitation Technologies Competitors 221 733 818 82 2.41

Insider & Institutional Ownership

As a group, “Agricultural Chemicals” companies have a potential upside of 23.51%. Given Cavitation Technologies’ peers higher probable upside, analysts clearly believe Cavitation Technologies has less favorable growth aspects than its peers.

8.5% of Cavitation Technologies shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 35.2% of shares of all “Agricultural Chemicals” companies are held by institutional investors. 28.1% of Cavitation Technologies shares are held by insiders. Comparatively, 10.9% of shares of all “Agricultural Chemicals” companies are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, large money managers and endowments believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares Cavitation Technologies and its peers revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Net Income Price/Earnings Ratio Cavitation Technologies N/A N/A -1.23 Cavitation Technologies Competitors $4.33 billion $411.29 million -0.85

Cavitation Technologies’ peers have higher revenue and earnings than Cavitation Technologies. Cavitation Technologies is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than its peers, indicating that it is currently more affordable than other companies in its industry.

Cavitation Technologies Company Profile

Cavitation Technologies, Inc. engages in the development, patenting, and commercialization of technology-based systems, which are designed to serve vegetable oil refining, renewable fuels, water treatment, wines and spirits enhancement, algae oil extraction, water-oil emulsions and crude oil yield improvement. The company was founded by Roman Gordon and Igor Gorodnitsky on May 8, 2006 and is headquartered in Chatsworth, CA.

