CenterBook Partners LP Acquires Shares of 15,154 DLocal Limited (NASDAQ:DLO)

CenterBook Partners LP acquired a new stake in shares of DLocal Limited (NASDAQ:DLO – Get Rating) during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor acquired 15,154 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $311,000.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. purchased a new stake in shares of DLocal in the third quarter worth about $46,000. Advisors Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of DLocal in the first quarter worth about $78,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC lifted its holdings in shares of DLocal by 53.2% in the third quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 3,179 shares of the company’s stock worth $65,000 after buying an additional 1,104 shares in the last quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP purchased a new stake in shares of DLocal in the third quarter worth about $94,000. Finally, Maple Brown Abbott Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of DLocal in the third quarter worth about $113,000. 47.39% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on DLO shares. Citigroup lowered their price target on shares of DLocal from $28.00 to $16.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, November 29th. Bank of America began coverage on shares of DLocal in a research note on Thursday, December 22nd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $18.00 target price on the stock. HSBC lowered their target price on shares of DLocal from $32.00 to $19.00 in a research note on Wednesday, December 21st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their target price on shares of DLocal from $30.00 to $15.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, December 12th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their target price on shares of DLocal from $43.00 to $25.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, December 1st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $21.75.

DLocal Stock Down 1.3 %

DLocal Company Profile

Shares of DLocal stock opened at $15.64 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a quick ratio of 1.72 and a current ratio of 1.72. DLocal Limited has a 52-week low of $9.03 and a 52-week high of $35.96. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.61 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 43.44, a P/E/G ratio of 0.48 and a beta of 0.97. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $15.71 and its 200-day moving average price is $19.82.

DLocal Limited operates a payments platform in the United States, Europe, China, and internationally. Its payments platform enables merchants to get paid and to make payments online. The company serves commerce, streaming, ride-hailing, financial services, advertising, software as a service, travel, e-learning, on-demand delivery, gaming, and crypto industries.

