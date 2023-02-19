CenterBook Partners LP Decreases Stake in ARMOUR Residential REIT, Inc. (NYSE:ARR)

CenterBook Partners LP lowered its position in ARMOUR Residential REIT, Inc. (NYSE:ARR – Get Rating) by 80.3% during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 11,700 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 47,623 shares during the period. CenterBook Partners LP’s holdings in ARMOUR Residential REIT were worth $57,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Greenwich Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in ARMOUR Residential REIT by 7.0% in the 2nd quarter. Greenwich Wealth Management LLC now owns 24,600 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $173,000 after purchasing an additional 1,600 shares in the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of ARMOUR Residential REIT by 8.2% in the 2nd quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 22,059 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $155,000 after acquiring an additional 1,667 shares during the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its stake in shares of ARMOUR Residential REIT by 3.5% in the 2nd quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 50,689 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $357,000 after acquiring an additional 1,712 shares during the last quarter. Arizona State Retirement System increased its stake in shares of ARMOUR Residential REIT by 7.3% in the 2nd quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 26,018 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $183,000 after acquiring an additional 1,774 shares during the last quarter. Finally, PNC Financial Services Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of ARMOUR Residential REIT by 66.4% in the 1st quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 4,766 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $41,000 after acquiring an additional 1,901 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 50.73% of the company’s stock.

Get ARMOUR Residential REIT alerts:

ARMOUR Residential REIT Stock Performance

Shares of ARR opened at $5.87 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $5.96 and a 200-day simple moving average of $6.05. ARMOUR Residential REIT, Inc. has a 1 year low of $4.38 and a 1 year high of $8.82.

ARMOUR Residential REIT Cuts Dividend

Analysts Set New Price Targets

The business also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 28th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 15th will be paid a $0.08 dividend. This represents a $0.96 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 16.35%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, March 14th. ARMOUR Residential REIT’s payout ratio is presently -60.30%.

A number of analysts recently issued reports on ARR shares. B. Riley cut their price objective on ARMOUR Residential REIT from $8.50 to $6.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, October 25th. StockNews.com upgraded ARMOUR Residential REIT to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 17th. Finally, Barclays lowered their target price on ARMOUR Residential REIT from $6.00 to $5.00 in a report on Friday, January 6th.

About ARMOUR Residential REIT

(Get Rating)

ARMOUR Residential REIT, Inc operates as a real estate investment trust, which engages in the investment in business of investing in fixed rate, hybrid adjustable rate and adjustable rate residential mortgage backed securities. It also invests in residential mortgage backed securities issued or guaranteed by a United States government-sponsored entity such as the Federal National Mortgage Association, the Federal Home Loan Mortgage Corporation or guaranteed by the Government National Mortgage Administration.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ARR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for ARMOUR Residential REIT, Inc. (NYSE:ARR – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for ARMOUR Residential REIT Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ARMOUR Residential REIT and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.