CenterBook Partners LP Has $324,000 Stake in Xylem Inc. (NYSE:XYL)

CenterBook Partners LP decreased its stake in shares of Xylem Inc. (NYSE:XYL – Get Rating) by 60.4% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 3,710 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 5,669 shares during the quarter. CenterBook Partners LP’s holdings in Xylem were worth $324,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Brown Advisory Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Xylem by 1.5% during the 3rd quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. now owns 10,880 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $951,000 after purchasing an additional 159 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Xylem by 4.5% during the 3rd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 197,454 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $17,250,000 after purchasing an additional 8,566 shares during the period. King Luther Capital Management Corp increased its holdings in shares of Xylem by 6.7% during the 3rd quarter. King Luther Capital Management Corp now owns 1,186,164 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $103,623,000 after purchasing an additional 74,093 shares during the period. Dakota Wealth Management bought a new stake in Xylem in the third quarter valued at about $313,000. Finally, Sigma Planning Corp bought a new stake in Xylem in the third quarter valued at about $230,000. Institutional investors own 83.57% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of analysts recently weighed in on XYL shares. TheStreet raised shares of Xylem from a “c” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 7th. Stifel Nicolaus raised shares of Xylem from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their target price for the company from $115.00 to $124.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 24th. Atlantic Securities raised shares of Xylem from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and upped their target price for the company from $110.00 to $129.00 in a research note on Wednesday, November 16th. Cowen upped their target price on shares of Xylem from $105.00 to $115.00 in a research note on Wednesday, November 2nd. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada upped their price objective on shares of Xylem from $105.00 to $114.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 2nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Xylem has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $114.80.

Xylem Price Performance

Shares of XYL stock opened at $107.29 on Friday. Xylem Inc. has a 1 year low of $72.08 and a 1 year high of $118.58. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $109.00 and its 200-day moving average is $102.89. The firm has a market capitalization of $19.34 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 54.74, a PEG ratio of 2.79 and a beta of 1.05. The company has a current ratio of 1.89, a quick ratio of 1.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54.

Xylem (NYSE:XYL – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, February 7th. The industrial products company reported $0.92 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.79 by $0.13. Xylem had a net margin of 6.43% and a return on equity of 15.72%. The company had revenue of $1.51 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.41 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.63 earnings per share. Xylem’s quarterly revenue was up 13.8% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts forecast that Xylem Inc. will post 3.2 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Xylem Increases Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 22nd. Investors of record on Wednesday, February 22nd will be issued a $0.33 dividend. This is a positive change from Xylem’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.30. This represents a $1.32 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.23%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, February 21st. Xylem’s dividend payout ratio is currently 67.35%.

Xylem Profile

Xylem, Inc engages in the design, manufacture, and application of engineered technologies for the water industry. It operates through the following business segments: Water Infrastructure, Applied Water, and Measurement and Control Solutions. The Water Infrastructure segment focuses on the transportation, treatment and testing of water.

