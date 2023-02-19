CenterBook Partners LP Has $378,000 Stock Holdings in KeyCorp (NYSE:KEY)

CenterBook Partners LP raised its holdings in KeyCorp (NYSE:KEY – Get Rating) by 54.0% in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 23,613 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 8,284 shares during the quarter. CenterBook Partners LP’s holdings in KeyCorp were worth $378,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Waldron Private Wealth LLC lifted its stake in KeyCorp by 3.9% in the third quarter. Waldron Private Wealth LLC now owns 18,353 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $294,000 after acquiring an additional 681 shares during the last quarter. Stieven Capital Advisors L.P. lifted its stake in shares of KeyCorp by 83.7% in the third quarter. Stieven Capital Advisors L.P. now owns 624,800 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $10,009,000 after buying an additional 284,700 shares during the last quarter. Interval Partners LP lifted its stake in shares of KeyCorp by 180.4% in the third quarter. Interval Partners LP now owns 955,333 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $15,304,000 after buying an additional 614,651 shares during the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of KeyCorp by 19.9% in the third quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 3,460,720 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $55,441,000 after buying an additional 575,365 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sigma Planning Corp lifted its stake in shares of KeyCorp by 16.6% in the third quarter. Sigma Planning Corp now owns 15,246 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $244,000 after buying an additional 2,167 shares during the last quarter. 82.11% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

KeyCorp Stock Up 0.4 %

KEY opened at $19.15 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $18.18 and its 200-day simple moving average is $17.98. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.76, a quick ratio of 0.84 and a current ratio of 0.84. KeyCorp has a twelve month low of $15.26 and a twelve month high of $26.00. The firm has a market cap of $17.87 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.97, a PEG ratio of 1.59 and a beta of 1.30.

KeyCorp Announces Dividend

KeyCorp ( NYSE:KEY Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 19th. The financial services provider reported $0.38 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.55 by ($0.17). The company had revenue of $1.89 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.93 billion. KeyCorp had a return on equity of 15.27% and a net margin of 22.46%. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.64 EPS. Equities research analysts anticipate that KeyCorp will post 2 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, February 28th will be given a dividend of $0.205 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, February 27th. This represents a $0.82 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.28%. KeyCorp’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 42.71%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, insider Angela G. Mago sold 5,352 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $19.95, for a total transaction of $106,772.40. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 194,280 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,875,886. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. 0.54% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Barclays upgraded shares of KeyCorp from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $21.00 to $24.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 3rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price objective on shares of KeyCorp from $17.00 to $16.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, January 23rd. Piper Sandler upped their target price on shares of KeyCorp from $16.50 to $18.50 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday. TheStreet upgraded shares of KeyCorp from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 10th. Finally, Morgan Stanley cut their target price on shares of KeyCorp from $22.00 to $21.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, January 23rd. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $20.06.

KeyCorp Profile

(Get Rating)

KeyCorp operates as a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of financial services. It provides a range of retail and commercial banking, commercial leasing, investment management, consumer finance, student loan refinancing, commercial mortgage servicing and special servicing, and investment banking products and services to individual, corporate, and institutional clients.

