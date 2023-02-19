CenterBook Partners LP Increases Position in Ellington Financial Inc. (NYSE:EFC)

CenterBook Partners LP raised its holdings in shares of Ellington Financial Inc. (NYSE:EFC – Get Rating) by 13.0% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 13,539 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,559 shares during the quarter. CenterBook Partners LP’s holdings in Ellington Financial were worth $154,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Mackenzie Financial Corp increased its holdings in Ellington Financial by 0.4% during the 2nd quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 172,792 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,535,000 after acquiring an additional 697 shares in the last quarter. Sigma Planning Corp increased its holdings in Ellington Financial by 6.4% during the 2nd quarter. Sigma Planning Corp now owns 12,167 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $178,000 after acquiring an additional 729 shares in the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. increased its holdings in Ellington Financial by 126.5% during the 1st quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 1,359 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 759 shares in the last quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC increased its holdings in Ellington Financial by 49.4% during the 3rd quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 3,690 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $42,000 after acquiring an additional 1,220 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Chicago Partners Investment Group LLC grew its holdings in shares of Ellington Financial by 9.1% during the second quarter. Chicago Partners Investment Group LLC now owns 16,903 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $271,000 after buying an additional 1,404 shares in the last quarter. 54.02% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Ellington Financial Stock Down 0.2 %

Shares of NYSE EFC opened at $13.70 on Friday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $13.38 and a 200-day simple moving average of $13.64. The company has a current ratio of 21.09, a quick ratio of 21.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.00. Ellington Financial Inc. has a 12 month low of $10.81 and a 12 month high of $18.13.

Ellington Financial Dividend Announcement

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

The business also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 27th. Investors of record on Tuesday, February 28th will be given a $0.15 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, February 27th. This represents a $1.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 13.14%. Ellington Financial’s dividend payout ratio is presently -151.26%.

Separately, Credit Suisse Group downgraded shares of Ellington Financial from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $14.00 price target for the company. in a report on Monday, January 9th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Ellington Financial currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $15.38.

About Ellington Financial

Ellington Financial, Inc operates as an investment trust. The firm engages in the provision of investment services. It manages mortgage-backed assets, securities, loans and real estate debts. The company was founded on July 9, 2007 and is headquartered in Old Greenwich, CT.

