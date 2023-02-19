CenterBook Partners LP Invests $274,000 in ITT Inc. (NYSE:ITT)

CenterBook Partners LP purchased a new position in shares of ITT Inc. (NYSE:ITT – Get Rating) in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor purchased 4,199 shares of the conglomerate’s stock, valued at approximately $274,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. purchased a new stake in ITT during the 2nd quarter worth about $26,000. Private Trust Co. NA purchased a new stake in shares of ITT in the 2nd quarter valued at about $30,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of ITT in the 2nd quarter valued at about $30,000. FNY Investment Advisers LLC purchased a new stake in shares of ITT in the 3rd quarter valued at about $32,000. Finally, CX Institutional purchased a new stake in shares of ITT in the 2nd quarter valued at about $35,000. Institutional investors own 90.16% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several analysts have weighed in on the company. DA Davidson raised their price target on ITT from $95.00 to $105.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, February 13th. Citigroup raised their price objective on ITT from $94.00 to $101.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, February 13th. Robert W. Baird raised their price objective on ITT from $92.00 to $100.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, February 10th. Stifel Nicolaus raised their price objective on ITT from $92.00 to $100.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, January 20th. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded ITT from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Friday, February 10th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $95.30.

ITT Stock Up 0.3 %

ITT opened at $94.19 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $7.79 billion, a PE ratio of 21.46, a PEG ratio of 1.59 and a beta of 1.45. The business has a 50 day moving average of $86.07 and a 200-day moving average of $79.45. ITT Inc. has a 52 week low of $63.77 and a 52 week high of $95.18.

ITT (NYSE:ITT – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Thursday, February 9th. The conglomerate reported $1.29 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.24 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $774.60 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $766.82 million. ITT had a return on equity of 17.63% and a net margin of 12.28%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 13.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.06 EPS. Equities analysts anticipate that ITT Inc. will post 4.81 EPS for the current year.

ITT Increases Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 3rd. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 9th will be paid a dividend of $0.29 per share. This is a boost from ITT’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.26. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, March 8th. This represents a $1.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.23%. ITT’s payout ratio is presently 24.15%.

ITT Company Profile

ITT, Inc engages in the manufacture and sale of engineered components and customized technology solutions primarily for the transportation, industrial, and energy markets. It operates through the following segments: Motion Technologies, Industrial Process, Connect and Control Technologies, and Corporate and Other.

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ITT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for ITT Inc. (NYSE:ITT – Get Rating).

