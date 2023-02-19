CenterBook Partners LP Takes $216,000 Position in Stantec Inc. (NYSE:STN)

CenterBook Partners LP acquired a new stake in shares of Stantec Inc. (NYSE:STN – Get Rating) (TSE:STN) in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund acquired 4,930 shares of the business services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $216,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Mackenzie Financial Corp increased its position in shares of Stantec by 11.5% during the second quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 13,625,950 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $596,929,000 after buying an additional 1,399,968 shares during the period. Amundi increased its position in shares of Stantec by 70.2% during the second quarter. Amundi now owns 1,305,661 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $73,705,000 after buying an additional 538,466 shares during the period. Franklin Resources Inc. increased its position in shares of Stantec by 34.2% during the second quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 2,031,620 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $88,997,000 after buying an additional 517,563 shares during the period. Fiera Capital Corp increased its position in shares of Stantec by 22.6% during the second quarter. Fiera Capital Corp now owns 1,998,637 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $87,520,000 after buying an additional 368,126 shares during the period. Finally, The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company increased its position in shares of Stantec by 38.4% during the first quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 1,178,725 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $59,223,000 after buying an additional 327,185 shares during the period. 60.78% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

NYSE:STN opened at $53.33 on Friday. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $50.41 and its 200-day moving average price is $48.90. Stantec Inc. has a 52 week low of $40.92 and a 52 week high of $53.80. The company has a quick ratio of 1.52, a current ratio of 1.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61. The stock has a market cap of $5.91 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 39.80 and a beta of 0.95.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on STN. TD Securities boosted their price target on shares of Stantec from C$74.00 to C$79.00 in a research report on Monday, November 14th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price objective on shares of Stantec from C$67.00 to C$71.00 in a report on Tuesday, November 15th. Scotiabank upped their price objective on shares of Stantec from C$74.00 to C$80.00 in a report on Friday, November 11th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets upped their price objective on shares of Stantec from C$75.00 to C$76.00 in a report on Monday, November 14th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $76.29.

Stantec, Inc is engaged in the provision of general design and architectural solutions. It operates through the following segments: Buildings, Energy & Resources, Environment Services, Infrastructure, and Water. The Buildings segment offers pre-design, design, and construction administration services in planning, architecture, buildings engineering, and interior design services for vertical infrastructure.

