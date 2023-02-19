Charles River Laboratories International, Inc. (NYSE:CRL) Shares Sold by ING Groep NV

ING Groep NV lowered its stake in shares of Charles River Laboratories International, Inc. (NYSE:CRL – Get Rating) by 16.6% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 7,972 shares of the medical research company’s stock after selling 1,588 shares during the quarter. ING Groep NV’s holdings in Charles River Laboratories International were worth $1,569,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its position in Charles River Laboratories International by 399.1% in the second quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 1,104,292 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $236,285,000 after buying an additional 883,029 shares during the last quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC boosted its position in Charles River Laboratories International by 51.3% in the third quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 976,347 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $192,144,000 after buying an additional 331,084 shares during the last quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC boosted its position in Charles River Laboratories International by 28.2% in the first quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 1,368,943 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $388,739,000 after buying an additional 301,159 shares during the last quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company boosted its position in Charles River Laboratories International by 310.3% in the third quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 220,174 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $43,228,000 after buying an additional 166,507 shares during the last quarter. Finally, First Republic Investment Management Inc. boosted its position in Charles River Laboratories International by 3,792.3% in the 1st quarter. First Republic Investment Management Inc. now owns 156,277 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $44,378,000 after purchasing an additional 152,262 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 97.80% of the company’s stock.

Get Charles River Laboratories International alerts:

Insider Activity at Charles River Laboratories International

In related news, EVP Joseph W. Laplume sold 6,409 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $224.25, for a total value of $1,437,218.25. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 20,232 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,537,026. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other Charles River Laboratories International news, CEO James C. Foster sold 20,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $250.00, for a total value of $5,000,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 216,594 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $54,148,500. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Joseph W. Laplume sold 6,409 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $224.25, for a total value of $1,437,218.25. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 20,232 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,537,026. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 29,614 shares of company stock valued at $7,252,538. 1.10% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Charles River Laboratories International Stock Down 1.8 %

CRL has been the topic of several recent research reports. Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on Charles River Laboratories International from $250.00 to $241.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, November 3rd. William Blair restated an “outperform” rating on shares of Charles River Laboratories International in a research report on Wednesday, November 2nd. Credit Suisse Group lowered their price objective on Charles River Laboratories International from $285.00 to $280.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, November 3rd. Jefferies Financial Group lowered Charles River Laboratories International from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 12th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price objective on Charles River Laboratories International from $280.00 to $275.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, November 3rd. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Charles River Laboratories International currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $276.91.

NYSE CRL opened at $249.76 on Friday. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $233.53 and a 200 day moving average price of $221.09. Charles River Laboratories International, Inc. has a one year low of $181.36 and a one year high of $308.15. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.12, a quick ratio of 1.14 and a current ratio of 1.40. The company has a market cap of $12.71 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.42, a P/E/G ratio of 1.57 and a beta of 1.33.

Charles River Laboratories International Profile

(Get Rating)

Charles River Laboratories International, Inc is an early-stage contract research company, which provides research models required in the research and development of new drugs, devices, and therapies. It operates through the following segments: Research Models and Services (RMS), Discovery and Safety Assessment (DSA), and Manufacturing Solutions.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CRL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Charles River Laboratories International, Inc. (NYSE:CRL – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Charles River Laboratories International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Charles River Laboratories International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.