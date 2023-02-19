Cheniere Energy, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:LNG) Shares Sold by Parkwood LLC

Parkwood LLC cut its holdings in shares of Cheniere Energy, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:LNG – Get Rating) by 43.9% in the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 5,703 shares of the energy company’s stock after selling 4,459 shares during the period. Parkwood LLC’s holdings in Cheniere Energy were worth $946,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Activest Wealth Management acquired a new position in Cheniere Energy during the third quarter valued at $25,000. Janiczek Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in Cheniere Energy in the second quarter valued at $30,000. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. purchased a new position in Cheniere Energy in the second quarter valued at $30,000. Lumature Wealth Partners LLC purchased a new position in Cheniere Energy in the third quarter valued at $37,000. Finally, AdvisorNet Financial Inc purchased a new position in Cheniere Energy in the third quarter valued at $39,000. 84.25% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Cheniere Energy alerts:

Cheniere Energy Stock Performance

Shares of LNG stock traded down $3.93 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $144.87. The company had a trading volume of 2,153,821 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,904,040. Cheniere Energy, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $114.13 and a fifty-two week high of $182.35. The firm has a market cap of $36.02 billion, a P/E ratio of -9.49 and a beta of 1.00.

Cheniere Energy Dividend Announcement

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, February 27th. Investors of record on Tuesday, February 7th will be paid a dividend of $0.395 per share. This represents a $1.58 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.09%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, February 6th. Cheniere Energy’s payout ratio is currently -10.35%.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on LNG shares. Mizuho cut their price objective on shares of Cheniere Energy from $208.00 to $195.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, January 25th. Citigroup cut their target price on shares of Cheniere Energy from $205.00 to $190.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, January 9th. Raymond James cut their target price on shares of Cheniere Energy from $210.00 to $205.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, January 23rd. Cowen dropped their price objective on shares of Cheniere Energy from $195.00 to $185.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, January 20th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $220.00 price objective on shares of Cheniere Energy in a research note on Tuesday, November 22nd. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $198.08.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Cheniere Energy news, Director Vicky A. Bailey sold 2,700 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $141.50, for a total value of $382,050.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 33,862 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,791,473. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. 0.53% of the stock is owned by insiders.

About Cheniere Energy

(Get Rating)

Cheniere Energy, Inc engages in liquefied natural gas (LNG) related businesses. It owns and operates LNG terminals, develops, constructs, and operates liquefaction projects near Corpus Christi, Texas, and at the Sabine Pass LNG terminal. The company was founded by Charif Souki in 1996 and is headquartered in Houston, TX.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding LNG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Cheniere Energy, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:LNG – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Cheniere Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cheniere Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.