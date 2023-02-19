Cintas Co. (NASDAQ:CTAS) Shares Sold by Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY

Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY decreased its position in Cintas Co. (NASDAQ:CTAS – Get Rating) by 2.3% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 5,038 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 117 shares during the quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY’s holdings in Cintas were worth $1,956,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. HWG Holdings LP acquired a new position in shares of Cintas in the 3rd quarter valued at $27,000. Quent Capital LLC raised its holdings in shares of Cintas by 169.2% during the third quarter. Quent Capital LLC now owns 70 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 44 shares during the period. Asset Dedication LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Cintas in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. acquired a new position in Cintas in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $39,000. Finally, Castleview Partners LLC raised its stake in Cintas by 871.9% during the 2nd quarter. Castleview Partners LLC now owns 865 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $40,000 after purchasing an additional 776 shares during the period. 61.92% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Cintas alerts:

Insider Activity

In related news, CFO J. Michael Hansen sold 1,618 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $441.85, for a total transaction of $714,913.30. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 30,132 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $13,313,824.20. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. In other Cintas news, CAO Michael Lawrence Thompson sold 14,795 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $444.98, for a total value of $6,583,479.10. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 23,318 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,376,043.64. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, CFO J. Michael Hansen sold 1,618 shares of Cintas stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $441.85, for a total value of $714,913.30. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 30,132 shares in the company, valued at $13,313,824.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 15.10% of the company’s stock.

Cintas Stock Up 0.6 %

Cintas stock opened at $444.10 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.86, a quick ratio of 1.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72. Cintas Co. has a 1-year low of $343.86 and a 1-year high of $470.23. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $445.76 and its 200-day simple moving average is $430.35. The company has a market capitalization of $45.13 billion, a P/E ratio of 36.14, a P/E/G ratio of 3.11 and a beta of 1.33.

Cintas (NASDAQ:CTAS – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, December 21st. The business services provider reported $3.12 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.03 by $0.09. The company had revenue of $2.17 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.13 billion. Cintas had a return on equity of 37.89% and a net margin of 15.35%. The business’s revenue was up 13.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned $2.76 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts forecast that Cintas Co. will post 12.68 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Cintas Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 15th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, February 15th will be issued a dividend of $1.15 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, February 14th. This represents a $4.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.04%. Cintas’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 37.43%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research firms recently weighed in on CTAS. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on Cintas from $393.00 to $450.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 22nd. Robert W. Baird raised their price target on shares of Cintas from $475.00 to $500.00 in a report on Thursday, December 22nd. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price objective on shares of Cintas from $450.00 to $525.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, November 28th. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their target price on shares of Cintas from $495.00 to $530.00 in a research note on Wednesday, December 21st. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price target on shares of Cintas from $490.00 to $507.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 22nd. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $476.10.

About Cintas

(Get Rating)

Cintas Corp. engages in the provision of corporate identity uniforms through rental and sales programs. It operates through the following segments: Uniform Rental and Facility Services, First Aid and Safety Services, and All Other. The Uniform Rental and Facility Services segment consists of the rental and servicing of uniforms and other garments including flame resistant clothing, mats, mops and shop towels, and other ancillary items.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CTAS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Cintas Co. (NASDAQ:CTAS – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Cintas Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cintas and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.