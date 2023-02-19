Cipher Capital LP Acquires Shares of 41,445 Frontline plc (NYSE:FRO)

Cipher Capital LP bought a new position in Frontline plc (NYSE:FRO – Get Rating) during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund bought 41,445 shares of the shipping company’s stock, valued at approximately $453,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the business. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ boosted its holdings in shares of Frontline by 601.6% in the 3rd quarter. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ now owns 1,020,983 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $11,159,000 after acquiring an additional 875,453 shares in the last quarter. Tairen Capital Ltd acquired a new position in shares of Frontline in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $2,604,000. Credit Suisse AG boosted its holdings in shares of Frontline by 4.0% in the 3rd quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 110,952 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $1,213,000 after acquiring an additional 4,236 shares in the last quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. boosted its holdings in shares of Frontline by 79.4% in the 3rd quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. now owns 759,401 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $8,300,000 after acquiring an additional 336,139 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Tower Research Capital LLC TRC boosted its holdings in shares of Frontline by 375.1% in the 3rd quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 35,388 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $386,000 after acquiring an additional 27,940 shares in the last quarter. 35.91% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several brokerages have recently commented on FRO. Jefferies Financial Group boosted their target price on Frontline from $16.00 to $17.00 in a report on Tuesday, November 29th. StockNews.com raised Frontline from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, December 2nd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price objective on Frontline from $15.00 to $16.50 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, January 12th. Finally, TheStreet raised Frontline from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 30th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Frontline currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $14.50.

Frontline Stock Down 1.1 %

NYSE:FRO opened at $17.17 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $13.82 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $12.91. Frontline plc has a 52-week low of $7.48 and a 52-week high of $17.67. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.03, a quick ratio of 1.63 and a current ratio of 1.63. The company has a market cap of $3.82 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.68 and a beta of 0.32.

Frontline (NYSE:FRO – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, November 30th. The shipping company reported $0.37 EPS for the quarter. The company had revenue of $208.84 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $247.82 million. Frontline had a net margin of 22.67% and a return on equity of 6.55%. On average, analysts anticipate that Frontline plc will post 1.75 EPS for the current year.

Frontline Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Frontline Plc is an international shipping company, which engages in the ownership and operation of oil and product tankers. It also offers the seaborne transportation of crude oil and oil products. The company was founded in 1985 and is headquartered in Limmasol, Cyprus.

Further Reading

