Cipher Capital LP Buys New Position in NexTier Oilfield Solutions Inc. (NYSE:NEX)

Cipher Capital LP purchased a new position in shares of NexTier Oilfield Solutions Inc. (NYSE:NEX – Get Rating) during the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund purchased 57,513 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $426,000.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in NEX. FMR LLC increased its position in shares of NexTier Oilfield Solutions by 67.2% during the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 10,792,691 shares of the company’s stock worth $102,639,000 after purchasing an additional 4,336,990 shares during the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC increased its position in shares of NexTier Oilfield Solutions by 477.8% during the 2nd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 2,440,344 shares of the company’s stock worth $23,208,000 after purchasing an additional 2,017,979 shares during the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. increased its position in shares of NexTier Oilfield Solutions by 12,221.9% during the 2nd quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 1,942,432 shares of the company’s stock worth $18,472,000 after purchasing an additional 1,926,668 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its position in shares of NexTier Oilfield Solutions by 266.2% during the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 2,401,437 shares of the company’s stock worth $22,189,000 after purchasing an additional 1,745,628 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Invesco Ltd. increased its position in shares of NexTier Oilfield Solutions by 99.0% during the 1st quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 3,041,152 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,100,000 after purchasing an additional 1,513,097 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 76.09% of the company’s stock.

Get NexTier Oilfield Solutions alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research firms have weighed in on NEX. Raymond James began coverage on NexTier Oilfield Solutions in a research report on Friday, December 9th. They set a “strong-buy” rating and a $19.00 price target on the stock. StockNews.com upgraded NexTier Oilfield Solutions from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Friday. Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on NexTier Oilfield Solutions from $13.00 to $12.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, January 4th. Finally, Barclays lifted their target price on NexTier Oilfield Solutions from $17.00 to $18.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, October 28th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, three have given a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $13.73.

NexTier Oilfield Solutions Stock Performance

NexTier Oilfield Solutions Profile

NEX opened at $9.54 on Friday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $9.28 and a 200 day simple moving average of $9.35. The company has a market capitalization of $2.34 billion, a PE ratio of 7.51 and a beta of 2.10. NexTier Oilfield Solutions Inc. has a 1 year low of $6.66 and a 1 year high of $12.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48, a current ratio of 1.30 and a quick ratio of 1.21.

(Get Rating)

NexTier Oilfield Solutions, Incis an oilfield service company. It offers completion solutions, hydraulic fracturing, wire line, pump down, coiled tubing, cementing, rig services, special services, and fluids management services. The company operates through the following segments: Completion Services, Well Construction and Intervention Services, and Well Support Services.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding NEX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for NexTier Oilfield Solutions Inc. (NYSE:NEX – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for NexTier Oilfield Solutions Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for NexTier Oilfield Solutions and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.