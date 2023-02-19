Cipher Capital LP Buys Shares of 4,455 Advanced Drainage Systems, Inc. (NYSE:WMS)

Cipher Capital LP bought a new stake in shares of Advanced Drainage Systems, Inc. (NYSE:WMS – Get Rating) in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund bought 4,455 shares of the construction company’s stock, valued at approximately $554,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in WMS. American Century Companies Inc. raised its position in shares of Advanced Drainage Systems by 11.6% during the 1st quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 7,487 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $890,000 after acquiring an additional 779 shares during the last quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. bought a new stake in shares of Advanced Drainage Systems during the 1st quarter valued at $1,741,000. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund raised its position in shares of Advanced Drainage Systems by 61.4% during the 1st quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund now owns 9,606 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $1,141,000 after acquiring an additional 3,653 shares during the last quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Advanced Drainage Systems during the 1st quarter valued at $472,000. Finally, Sei Investments Co. raised its position in shares of Advanced Drainage Systems by 20.7% during the 1st quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 129,613 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $15,325,000 after acquiring an additional 22,202 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 83.46% of the company’s stock.

Insider Transactions at Advanced Drainage Systems

In other news, SVP Michael G. Huebert sold 1,033 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $94.02, for a total transaction of $97,122.66. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 49,729 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,675,520.58. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Company insiders own 9.33% of the company’s stock.

Advanced Drainage Systems Price Performance

Shares of NYSE WMS opened at $93.13 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $7.56 billion, a PE ratio of 16.78 and a beta of 1.36. The company has a current ratio of 3.13, a quick ratio of 1.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.34. Advanced Drainage Systems, Inc. has a 1-year low of $79.90 and a 1-year high of $153.36. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $88.45 and a 200 day moving average price of $108.94.

Advanced Drainage Systems (NYSE:WMS – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, February 2nd. The construction company reported $0.99 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.04 by ($0.05). The company had revenue of $655.20 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $713.57 million. Advanced Drainage Systems had a return on equity of 50.65% and a net margin of 14.93%. Advanced Drainage Systems’s revenue for the quarter was down 8.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.86 earnings per share. Research analysts predict that Advanced Drainage Systems, Inc. will post 5.91 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Advanced Drainage Systems Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 15th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 1st will be paid a dividend of $0.12 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, February 28th. This represents a $0.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.52%. Advanced Drainage Systems’s dividend payout ratio is 8.65%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of analysts recently commented on WMS shares. Loop Capital lowered their price objective on shares of Advanced Drainage Systems from $125.00 to $118.00 in a research report on Friday, February 3rd. Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on shares of Advanced Drainage Systems from $120.00 to $110.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, February 7th. Robert W. Baird lowered their price objective on shares of Advanced Drainage Systems from $168.00 to $121.00 in a research report on Friday, November 4th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price objective on shares of Advanced Drainage Systems from $140.00 to $147.00 in a research report on Monday, February 6th. Finally, Barclays upped their price objective on shares of Advanced Drainage Systems from $122.00 to $127.00 in a research report on Wednesday, December 14th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $124.60.

Advanced Drainage Systems Profile

(Get Rating)

Advanced Drainage Systems, Inc engages in the manufacture of thermoplastic corrugated pipe, which provides a suite of water management products and drainage solutions for use in the construction and infrastructure marketplace. It operates through the following segments: Pipe, Infiltrator, International, and Allied Products & Other.

Featured Articles

