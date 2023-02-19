Cipher Capital LP Buys Shares of 79,020 Apartment Investment and Management (NYSE:AIV)

Cipher Capital LP purchased a new position in Apartment Investment and Management (NYSE:AIV – Get Rating) in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor purchased 79,020 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock, valued at approximately $577,000. Cipher Capital LP owned approximately 0.05% of Apartment Investment and Management as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in Apartment Investment and Management by 3.6% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 22,189,450 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $162,427,000 after buying an additional 764,126 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its position in Apartment Investment and Management by 95.2% in the second quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 11,540,204 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $73,858,000 after buying an additional 5,629,405 shares in the last quarter. Long Pond Capital LP increased its position in Apartment Investment and Management by 7.8% in the second quarter. Long Pond Capital LP now owns 10,759,559 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $68,861,000 after buying an additional 780,800 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its position in Apartment Investment and Management by 7.8% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 7,508,790 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $54,964,000 after buying an additional 543,497 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Canada Pension Plan Investment Board increased its position in Apartment Investment and Management by 79.3% in the first quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 1,806,000 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $13,220,000 after buying an additional 799,000 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 95.27% of the company’s stock.

Apartment Investment and Management Stock Performance

Shares of AIV opened at $7.61 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.80, a current ratio of 1.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.10. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $7.52 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $7.92. The stock has a market cap of $1.15 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.23 and a beta of 1.18. Apartment Investment and Management has a 52 week low of $5.22 and a 52 week high of $9.79.

Apartment Investment and Management Company Profile

Apartment Investment & Management Co operates as a real estate investment trust that engages in the acquisition, ownership, management and redevelopment of apartment properties. The company was founded by Terry Considine in 1975 and is headquartered in Denver, CO.

