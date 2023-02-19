Cipher Capital LP Cuts Stock Position in Algonquin Power & Utilities Corp. (NYSE:AQN)

Cipher Capital LP lowered its stake in Algonquin Power & Utilities Corp. (NYSE:AQN – Get Rating) by 72.7% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 35,120 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 93,466 shares during the period. Cipher Capital LP’s holdings in Algonquin Power & Utilities were worth $383,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in AQN. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. grew its stake in shares of Algonquin Power & Utilities by 138.2% in the 2nd quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. now owns 6,507,328 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $87,453,000 after buying an additional 3,775,700 shares during the last quarter. Bank of Nova Scotia boosted its stake in Algonquin Power & Utilities by 34.2% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of Nova Scotia now owns 13,548,918 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $182,094,000 after purchasing an additional 3,449,550 shares during the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its stake in Algonquin Power & Utilities by 113.5% during the 1st quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 2,575,200 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $39,967,000 after purchasing an additional 1,369,075 shares during the last quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank boosted its stake in Algonquin Power & Utilities by 10.6% during the 3rd quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 12,249,606 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $171,714,000 after purchasing an additional 1,170,031 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Ceredex Value Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Algonquin Power & Utilities during the 2nd quarter valued at $11,741,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 41.26% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

AQN has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. BMO Capital Markets increased their target price on Algonquin Power & Utilities from C$7.00 to C$7.50 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Friday, January 13th. Wells Fargo & Company upgraded Algonquin Power & Utilities from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $9.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Thursday, January 5th. Raymond James dropped their price target on Algonquin Power & Utilities from $11.50 to $10.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, January 13th. National Bank Financial downgraded Algonquin Power & Utilities from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Monday, November 14th. Finally, Desjardins downgraded Algonquin Power & Utilities from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, January 13th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $10.08.

Algonquin Power & Utilities Price Performance

Algonquin Power & Utilities Company Profile

Shares of Algonquin Power & Utilities stock opened at $7.83 on Friday. Algonquin Power & Utilities Corp. has a one year low of $6.41 and a one year high of $16.01. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $7.11 and its 200 day moving average is $9.89. The stock has a market cap of $5.36 billion, a P/E ratio of 130.50, a P/E/G ratio of 4.28 and a beta of 0.52. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.10, a quick ratio of 0.56 and a current ratio of 0.72.

(Get Rating)

Algonquin Power & Utilities Corp. operates as a diversified utility company. The firm engages in the ownership and operation of a portfolio of regulated and non-regulated generation, distribution and transmission utility assets. It operates through the following segments: Regulated Services Group, and Renewable Energy Group.

Featured Articles

