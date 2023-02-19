Cipher Capital LP Invests $537,000 in LSB Industries, Inc. (NYSE:LXU)

Cipher Capital LP acquired a new position in LSB Industries, Inc. (NYSE:LXU – Get Rating) during the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm acquired 37,703 shares of the conglomerate’s stock, valued at approximately $537,000.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of LXU. New York State Teachers Retirement System purchased a new stake in shares of LSB Industries during the 3rd quarter valued at about $40,000. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC purchased a new stake in shares of LSB Industries during the 3rd quarter valued at about $52,000. Royal Bank of Canada purchased a new stake in shares of LSB Industries during the 1st quarter valued at about $93,000. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank purchased a new stake in shares of LSB Industries during the 2nd quarter valued at about $64,000. Finally, Tower Research Capital LLC TRC raised its holdings in shares of LSB Industries by 723.0% during the 3rd quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 8,526 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $121,000 after buying an additional 7,490 shares during the period. 81.20% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities research analysts recently commented on the company. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their target price on LSB Industries from $20.00 to $18.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, January 30th. The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on LSB Industries in a report on Tuesday, October 25th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $20.00 target price on the stock. UBS Group dropped their price objective on LSB Industries from $21.00 to $19.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, January 11th. Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on LSB Industries in a report on Wednesday, November 30th. They set a “buy” rating and a $20.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, StockNews.com downgraded LSB Industries from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, January 6th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $21.00.

LSB Industries Price Performance

About LSB Industries

Shares of LXU opened at $12.67 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $1.04 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.51 and a beta of 1.64. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $12.89 and a 200-day moving average of $14.32. The company has a current ratio of 3.87, a quick ratio of 3.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.34. LSB Industries, Inc. has a 52 week low of $11.36 and a 52 week high of $27.45.

LSB Industries, Inc engages in manufacturing, marketing, and sale of chemical products for the agricultural, mining, and industrial markets. It also own and operate facilities in El Dorado, Arkansas (El Dorado Facility), Cherokee, Alabama (Cherokee Facility), and Pryor, Oklahoma (Pryor Facility), as well as facility for Covestro AG (Covestro) in Baytown, Texas (Baytown Facility).

