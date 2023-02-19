Cipher Capital LP Invests $632,000 in Arrow Electronics, Inc. (NYSE:ARW)

Cipher Capital LP acquired a new position in shares of Arrow Electronics, Inc. (NYSE:ARW – Get Rating) in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund acquired 6,857 shares of the technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $632,000.

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. Wetherby Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Arrow Electronics by 3.5% in the 1st quarter. Wetherby Asset Management Inc. now owns 3,021 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $358,000 after acquiring an additional 101 shares during the period. Synovus Financial Corp increased its holdings in shares of Arrow Electronics by 3.5% in the 2nd quarter. Synovus Financial Corp now owns 3,232 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $359,000 after acquiring an additional 108 shares during the period. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Arrow Electronics by 4.4% in the 3rd quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 2,567 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $237,000 after acquiring an additional 109 shares during the period. IFM Investors Pty Ltd increased its holdings in shares of Arrow Electronics by 0.8% in the 3rd quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd now owns 13,119 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,209,000 after acquiring an additional 110 shares during the period. Finally, Park Avenue Securities LLC increased its holdings in shares of Arrow Electronics by 2.9% in the 3rd quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC now owns 4,059 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $374,000 after acquiring an additional 116 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 95.49% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:ARW opened at $123.28 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.05, a current ratio of 1.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57. Arrow Electronics, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $89.38 and a fifty-two week high of $134.56. The stock has a market cap of $7.18 billion, a PE ratio of 5.66, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.96 and a beta of 1.40. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $114.22 and its 200-day simple moving average is $107.44.

Arrow Electronics ( NYSE:ARW Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 2nd. The technology company reported $5.69 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $5.68 by $0.01. Arrow Electronics had a net margin of 3.84% and a return on equity of 26.96%. The business had revenue of $9.32 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $9.31 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $5.37 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.4% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts expect that Arrow Electronics, Inc. will post 15.78 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

ARW has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Raymond James lifted their target price on shares of Arrow Electronics from $125.00 to $150.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, February 3rd. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their target price on shares of Arrow Electronics from $87.00 to $100.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a report on Friday, February 3rd. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their price objective on shares of Arrow Electronics from $111.00 to $126.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, February 6th. Truist Financial boosted their price objective on shares of Arrow Electronics from $116.00 to $131.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, February 3rd. Finally, Citigroup boosted their price objective on shares of Arrow Electronics from $115.00 to $140.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, February 3rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $125.33.

Arrow Electronics, Inc is a provider of products, services, and solutions to industrial and commercial users of electronic components and enterprise computing solutions. It operates through two segments: Global Components Business and Global Enterprise Computing Solutions. The Global Components segment is involved in the marketing and distribution of electronic components and provides a range of value-added capabilities throughout the entire life cycle of technology products and services through design engineering, global marketing, and integration, global logistics and supply chain management.

