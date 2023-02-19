Cipher Capital LP Makes New Investment in Envista Holdings Co. (NYSE:NVST)

Cipher Capital LP bought a new position in Envista Holdings Co. (NYSE:NVST – Get Rating) during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm bought 18,916 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $621,000.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of NVST. Raymond James & Associates increased its stake in shares of Envista by 6.1% in the first quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 56,493 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,752,000 after buying an additional 3,235 shares during the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can boosted its holdings in shares of Envista by 13.9% during the first quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 124,799 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,103,000 after acquiring an additional 15,228 shares during the period. Panagora Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Envista by 8.1% during the first quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 6,543 shares of the company’s stock valued at $319,000 after acquiring an additional 490 shares during the period. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can boosted its holdings in shares of Envista by 8.6% during the first quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 88,474 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,433,000 after acquiring an additional 7,020 shares during the period. Finally, Vontobel Holding Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of Envista during the first quarter valued at $390,000.

NVST stock opened at $38.48 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.91, a current ratio of 1.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $36.13 and a 200 day simple moving average of $35.88. Envista Holdings Co. has a fifty-two week low of $31.67 and a fifty-two week high of $52.03. The company has a market capitalization of $6.27 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.09, a PEG ratio of 1.83 and a beta of 1.43.

Envista ( NYSE:NVST Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 8th. The company reported $0.52 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.49 by $0.03. Envista had a net margin of 9.46% and a return on equity of 8.52%. The firm had revenue of $660.80 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $658.40 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.46 earnings per share. Envista’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts predict that Envista Holdings Co. will post 1.9 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on NVST shares. William Blair reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of Envista in a report on Thursday, November 3rd. Piper Sandler upped their price objective on shares of Envista from $42.00 to $46.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, February 6th. Robert W. Baird upped their price objective on shares of Envista from $38.00 to $43.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, February 9th. Finally, TheStreet raised shares of Envista from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 8th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $46.00.

Envista Holdings Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the development, sale, and marketing of dental products in the United States, China, and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Specialty Products & Technologies and Equipment & Consumables. The company's Specialty Products & Technologies segment provides dental implant systems, guided surgery systems, biomaterials, and prefabricated and custom-built prosthetics to oral surgeons, prosthodontists, and periodontists under the Nobel Biocare, Alpha-Bio Tec, Implant Direct, Nobel Procera, and Orascoptic brands; and brackets and wires, tubes and bands, archwires, clear aligners, digital orthodontic treatments, retainers, and other orthodontic laboratory products under the Damon, Insignia, AOA, and Spark brands.

