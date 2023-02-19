Cipher Capital LP Purchases New Stake in O-I Glass, Inc. (NYSE:OI)

Cipher Capital LP purchased a new stake in O-I Glass, Inc. (NYSE:OI – Get Rating) during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor purchased 37,222 shares of the industrial products company’s stock, valued at approximately $482,000.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in OI. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can acquired a new stake in O-I Glass in the third quarter valued at $70,013,000. Victory Capital Management Inc. raised its holdings in O-I Glass by 4,760.5% in the second quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 2,624,316 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $36,740,000 after acquiring an additional 2,570,323 shares in the last quarter. Levin Capital Strategies L.P. raised its holdings in shares of O-I Glass by 91.9% during the third quarter. Levin Capital Strategies L.P. now owns 3,376,203 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $43,722,000 after purchasing an additional 1,616,942 shares during the period. Driehaus Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of O-I Glass during the second quarter worth $14,424,000. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its holdings in shares of O-I Glass by 19.2% during the third quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 3,389,263 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $43,892,000 after purchasing an additional 545,899 shares during the period. 93.60% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Activity at O-I Glass

In related news, insider Vitaliano Torno sold 17,299 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $22.22, for a total value of $384,383.78. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 158,010 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,510,982.20. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In related news, SVP Arnaud Aujouannet sold 2,510 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $22.33, for a total value of $56,048.30. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 55,368 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,236,367.44. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, insider Vitaliano Torno sold 17,299 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $22.22, for a total transaction of $384,383.78. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 158,010 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,510,982.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.34% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

O-I Glass Stock Down 0.6 %

O-I Glass stock opened at $22.01 on Friday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $19.00 and a 200-day simple moving average of $16.32. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.40 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.00, a P/E/G ratio of 1.19 and a beta of 1.40. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.86, a quick ratio of 0.74 and a current ratio of 1.10. O-I Glass, Inc. has a one year low of $11.51 and a one year high of $23.52.

O-I Glass (NYSE:OI – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, January 31st. The industrial products company reported $0.38 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.32 by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $1.70 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.59 billion. O-I Glass had a net margin of 8.52% and a return on equity of 27.42%. O-I Glass’s revenue was up 7.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.36 EPS. As a group, equities analysts expect that O-I Glass, Inc. will post 2.58 earnings per share for the current year.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of brokerages have weighed in on OI. Citigroup increased their target price on shares of O-I Glass from $22.00 to $25.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, February 3rd. KeyCorp increased their target price on shares of O-I Glass from $12.00 to $15.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a report on Thursday, February 2nd. StockNews.com raised shares of O-I Glass from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 1st. Wells Fargo & Company increased their target price on shares of O-I Glass from $24.00 to $27.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, February 2nd. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their target price on shares of O-I Glass from $18.00 to $24.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, February 2nd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $23.40.

O-I Glass Profile

O-I Glass, Inc engages in manufacturing of glass products. It offers products to the food and beverage sectors. The firm operates through the following geographical segments: Americas, Europe, and Asia Pacific. The company was founded in 1929 and is headquartered in Perrysburg, OH.

