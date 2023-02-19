Cipher Capital LP Purchases Shares of 50,293 Oceaneering International, Inc. (NYSE:OII)

Cipher Capital LP purchased a new stake in shares of Oceaneering International, Inc. (NYSE:OII – Get Rating) in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor purchased 50,293 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock, valued at approximately $400,000. Cipher Capital LP owned about 0.05% of Oceaneering International at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of OII. Byrne Asset Management LLC bought a new position in Oceaneering International during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd raised its position in Oceaneering International by 250.1% during the 2nd quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd now owns 2,804 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 2,003 shares during the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. raised its position in Oceaneering International by 111.6% during the 1st quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 3,100 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $47,000 after purchasing an additional 1,635 shares during the last quarter. IFP Advisors Inc raised its position in shares of Oceaneering International by 21,428.6% in the 3rd quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 1,507 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $82,000 after acquiring an additional 1,500 shares in the last quarter. Finally, ExodusPoint Capital Management LP bought a new position in shares of Oceaneering International in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $89,000. Institutional investors own 89.89% of the company’s stock.

Get Oceaneering International alerts:

Oceaneering International Stock Performance

Oceaneering International stock opened at $19.95 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 2.04, a current ratio of 2.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.47. The company has a market capitalization of $2.00 billion, a P/E ratio of -55.42 and a beta of 2.86. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $18.48 and its 200 day moving average is $13.58. Oceaneering International, Inc. has a twelve month low of $7.25 and a twelve month high of $21.96.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

About Oceaneering International

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on OII shares. Piper Sandler increased their target price on Oceaneering International to $17.00 in a research report on Tuesday, November 1st. StockNews.com raised Oceaneering International from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 8th. Finally, Benchmark started coverage on Oceaneering International in a research report on Thursday, January 19th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $25.00 target price for the company. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Oceaneering International has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $16.20.

(Get Rating)

Oceaneering International, Inc engages in the provision of engineered services and products. It operates through the following business segments: Subsea Robotics, Manufactured Products, Offshore Projects Group (OPG), Integrity Management & Digital Solutions (IMDS), and Aerospace and Defense Technologies (ADTech).

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Oceaneering International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Oceaneering International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.