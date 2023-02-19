Cipher Capital LP Sells 10,407 Shares of Earthstone Energy, Inc. (NYSE:ESTE)

Cipher Capital LP lessened its position in shares of Earthstone Energy, Inc. (NYSE:ESTE – Get Rating) by 20.4% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 40,676 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock after selling 10,407 shares during the period. Cipher Capital LP’s holdings in Earthstone Energy were worth $501,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in ESTE. EnCap Energy Capital Fund XI L.P. bought a new stake in shares of Earthstone Energy during the third quarter worth approximately $244,180,000. Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board bought a new stake in shares of Earthstone Energy during the first quarter worth approximately $43,570,000. State Street Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Earthstone Energy by 428.6% during the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,947,629 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $40,235,000 after acquiring an additional 2,390,004 shares during the period. Penn Capital Management Company LLC bought a new stake in shares of Earthstone Energy during the first quarter worth approximately $11,219,000. Finally, Smith Graham & Co. Investment Advisors LP bought a new stake in shares of Earthstone Energy during the third quarter worth approximately $6,687,000. Institutional investors own 82.77% of the company’s stock.

Get Earthstone Energy alerts:

Earthstone Energy Stock Down 3.7 %

NYSE ESTE opened at $12.87 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.64, a quick ratio of 0.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54. Earthstone Energy, Inc. has a 1-year low of $10.65 and a 1-year high of $22.25. The company has a 50 day moving average of $13.65 and a 200-day moving average of $14.35. The company has a market cap of $1.80 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 3.58 and a beta of 2.08.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

About Earthstone Energy

Separately, Mizuho started coverage on Earthstone Energy in a report on Monday, January 9th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $19.00 price objective for the company. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Earthstone Energy presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $21.80.

(Get Rating)

Earthstone Energy, Inc is a growth-oriented independent oil and gas company. The firm is engaged in the acquisition and development of oil and gas reserves through activities that include drilling and development of undeveloped leases, as well as asset and corporate acquisitions and mergers. It also focuses on the Midland Basin in West Texas, the Eagle Ford Trend in South Texas and the Delaware Basin in New Mexico.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Earthstone Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Earthstone Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.