Cipher Capital LP Sells 31,496 Shares of Regency Centers Co. (NASDAQ:REG)

Cipher Capital LP reduced its position in shares of Regency Centers Co. (NASDAQ:REG – Get Rating) by 79.5% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 8,128 shares of the company’s stock after selling 31,496 shares during the quarter. Cipher Capital LP’s holdings in Regency Centers were worth $438,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in Regency Centers by 1.6% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 26,552,444 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,894,252,000 after purchasing an additional 425,589 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its stake in Regency Centers by 2.3% during the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 12,197,775 shares of the company’s stock valued at $730,728,000 after purchasing an additional 274,043 shares in the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. increased its stake in Regency Centers by 19.7% during the 2nd quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 7,392,275 shares of the company’s stock valued at $438,438,000 after purchasing an additional 1,217,612 shares in the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its stake in shares of Regency Centers by 1.7% in the second quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 5,528,824 shares of the company’s stock worth $327,915,000 after acquiring an additional 94,215 shares during the period. Finally, Boston Partners grew its stake in shares of Regency Centers by 6.1% in the third quarter. Boston Partners now owns 3,934,788 shares of the company’s stock worth $211,960,000 after acquiring an additional 225,068 shares during the period. 88.58% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Regency Centers Trading Down 0.4 %

Shares of REG opened at $64.33 on Friday. The company’s fifty day moving average is $64.47 and its 200 day moving average is $61.38. Regency Centers Co. has a fifty-two week low of $51.97 and a fifty-two week high of $73.41. The stock has a market capitalization of $11.01 billion, a PE ratio of 22.81, a P/E/G ratio of 4.11 and a beta of 1.15. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60, a quick ratio of 1.00 and a current ratio of 0.81.

Regency Centers ( NASDAQ:REG Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, February 10th. The company reported $0.98 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.98. Regency Centers had a net margin of 39.45% and a return on equity of 7.59%. The company had revenue of $314.52 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $305.23 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $1.01 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts expect that Regency Centers Co. will post 4.05 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Regency Centers declared that its board has authorized a share buyback plan on Thursday, February 9th that permits the company to buyback $250.00 million in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization permits the company to buy up to 2.3% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback plans are usually a sign that the company’s leadership believes its stock is undervalued.

Regency Centers Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 5th. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 15th will be given a $0.65 dividend. This represents a $2.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.04%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, March 14th. Regency Centers’s dividend payout ratio is presently 92.20%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Regency Centers news, CEO Lisa Palmer sold 15,180 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $65.58, for a total transaction of $995,504.40. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 106,000 shares in the company, valued at $6,951,480. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. 1.00% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of analysts have recently commented on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of Regency Centers from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $70.00 to $72.00 in a research note on Friday, December 16th. Robert W. Baird upgraded shares of Regency Centers from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $71.00 price target for the company in a research note on Thursday, January 5th. Barclays raised their price objective on shares of Regency Centers from $62.00 to $69.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 6th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group raised their price objective on shares of Regency Centers to $63.00 in a report on Friday, November 4th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $68.27.

Regency Centers Company Profile

Regency Centers Corp. operates as a real estate investment trust, which engages in the ownership, operation, and development of retail shopping centers. Its portfolio includes thriving properties merchandised with highly productive grocers, restaurants, service providers, and best-in-class retailers that connect to its neighborhoods, communities, and customers.

Further Reading

