Cipher Capital LP Takes Position in The Buckle, Inc. (NYSE:BKE)

Cipher Capital LP acquired a new position in The Buckle, Inc. (NYSE:BKE – Get Rating) in the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor acquired 21,811 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $691,000.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Covestor Ltd boosted its holdings in Buckle by 2,840.6% in the first quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 941 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 909 shares in the last quarter. Wipfli Financial Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Buckle during the third quarter valued at about $30,000. Captrust Financial Advisors boosted its holdings in Buckle by 58.3% during the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,556 shares of the company’s stock valued at $51,000 after acquiring an additional 573 shares during the period. Lazard Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in Buckle by 2,635.5% during the second quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 1,696 shares of the company’s stock valued at $46,000 after acquiring an additional 1,634 shares during the period. Finally, Banque Cantonale Vaudoise boosted its holdings in Buckle by 48.5% during the second quarter. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise now owns 1,840 shares of the company’s stock valued at $51,000 after acquiring an additional 601 shares during the period. 50.99% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In other news, EVP Kari G. Smith sold 25,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $48.10, for a total transaction of $1,202,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 133,654 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,428,757.40. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In related news, SVP Michelle Hoffman sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $45.45, for a total value of $454,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 63,882 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,903,436.90. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, EVP Kari G. Smith sold 25,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $48.10, for a total transaction of $1,202,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 133,654 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,428,757.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 40.20% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

BKE stock opened at $42.58 on Friday. The Buckle, Inc. has a 52-week low of $26.50 and a 52-week high of $50.35. The company has a 50-day moving average of $44.46 and a two-hundred day moving average of $39.12. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.13 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.42 and a beta of 1.03.

Buckle (NYSE:BKE – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, November 18th. The company reported $1.24 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.25 by ($0.01). The company had revenue of $332.34 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $332.30 million. Buckle had a net margin of 18.93% and a return on equity of 67.25%.

The business also recently disclosed a None dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 27th. Stockholders of record on Friday, January 13th were given a dividend of $3.00 per share. This represents a dividend yield of 3.1%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, January 12th. Buckle’s dividend payout ratio is currently 27.67%.

Separately, StockNews.com upgraded shares of Buckle from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, January 26th.

The Buckle, Inc engages in retailing of casual apparel, footwear, and accessories for men and women. It offers brands such as BKE, Buckle Black, Red by BKE, Daytrip denim, Gimmicks, Gilded Intent, FITZ + EDDI, Willow & Root denim, Outpost Makers, Departwest, Reclaim, Nova Industries, and Veece. The company was founded by David Hirschfeld in 1948 and is headquartered in Kearney, NE.

