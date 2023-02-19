Citigroup Boosts Aptiv (NYSE:APTV) Price Target to $154.00

Aptiv (NYSE:APTV – Get Rating) had its price objective upped by Citigroup from $138.00 to $154.00 in a research note published on Wednesday morning, The Fly reports. They currently have a buy rating on the auto parts company’s stock.

APTV has been the subject of a number of other research reports. Cowen lifted their target price on Aptiv from $122.00 to $134.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a report on Friday, February 3rd. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on shares of Aptiv from $104.00 to $115.00 and gave the stock an equal weight rating in a research note on Monday, February 6th. Wolfe Research downgraded shares of Aptiv from an outperform rating to a peer perform rating in a research note on Friday, February 3rd. Bank of America cut shares of Aptiv from a buy rating to a neutral rating and dropped their price target for the stock from $151.00 to $120.00 in a research note on Monday, January 9th. Finally, Oppenheimer decreased their price objective on shares of Aptiv from $159.00 to $152.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a research note on Friday, February 3rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $135.76.

APTV stock opened at $119.64 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $32.42 billion, a PE ratio of 61.35, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.58 and a beta of 2.04. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $103.45 and a 200 day moving average price of $98.49. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72, a quick ratio of 1.12 and a current ratio of 1.60. Aptiv has a fifty-two week low of $77.96 and a fifty-two week high of $144.72.

Aptiv ( NYSE:APTV Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 2nd. The auto parts company reported $1.27 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.19 by $0.08. The business had revenue of $4.64 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.44 billion. Aptiv had a net margin of 3.40% and a return on equity of 11.29%. The business’s revenue was up 12.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.56 EPS. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Aptiv will post 4.27 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CEO Kevin P. Clark sold 6,665 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $102.03, for a total value of $680,029.95. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 585,897 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $59,779,070.91. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Insiders own 0.41% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in APTV. Kentucky Retirement Systems Insurance Trust Fund grew its stake in Aptiv by 15.9% in the second quarter. Kentucky Retirement Systems Insurance Trust Fund now owns 9,256 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $824,000 after purchasing an additional 1,271 shares during the last quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC grew its position in shares of Aptiv by 49.2% in the 2nd quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC now owns 22,181 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $1,976,000 after buying an additional 7,316 shares during the last quarter. United Capital Financial Advisers LLC raised its stake in shares of Aptiv by 19.1% during the 2nd quarter. United Capital Financial Advisers LLC now owns 56,292 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $5,014,000 after acquiring an additional 9,031 shares in the last quarter. MQS Management LLC purchased a new stake in Aptiv during the second quarter valued at approximately $273,000. Finally, Nisa Investment Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Aptiv by 6.7% in the third quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 38,756 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $3,187,000 after acquiring an additional 2,431 shares in the last quarter. 90.87% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Aptiv Plc is an global technology and mobility architecture company, which engages in the design and manufacture vehicle components. It operates through the Signal and Power Solutions, and Advanced Safety and User Experience segments. The Signal and Power Solutions segment includes complete electrical architecture and component products.

