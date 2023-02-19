Coca-Cola (NYSE:KO) Given a $70.00 Price Target at Credit Suisse Group

Credit Suisse Group set a $70.00 target price on Coca-Cola (NYSE:KO – Get Rating) in a research note released on Wednesday morning, Borsen Zeitung reports.

Several other equities analysts have also issued reports on the company. Royal Bank of Canada set a $69.00 price target on Coca-Cola in a research note on Tuesday, February 14th. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price objective on Coca-Cola from $70.00 to $68.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price objective on Coca-Cola from $62.00 to $63.00 and gave the company a hold rating in a report on Wednesday. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on Coca-Cola from $68.00 to $70.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a report on Wednesday. Finally, UBS Group lifted their price objective on Coca-Cola from $68.00 to $70.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Monday, February 13th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Coca-Cola currently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $67.70.

Shares of KO opened at $60.12 on Wednesday. Coca-Cola has a 12-month low of $54.01 and a 12-month high of $67.20. The company has a quick ratio of 0.95, a current ratio of 1.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.41. The firm has a market capitalization of $259.99 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.33, a P/E/G ratio of 3.42 and a beta of 0.55. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $61.71 and its 200 day moving average price is $60.96.

Coca-Cola ( NYSE:KO Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 14th. The company reported $0.45 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.45. Coca-Cola had a return on equity of 42.35% and a net margin of 22.19%. The firm had revenue of $10.10 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $9.92 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.45 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 6.3% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts predict that Coca-Cola will post 2.6 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 3rd. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 17th will be given a dividend of $0.46 per share. This is a boost from Coca-Cola’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.44. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 16th. This represents a $1.84 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.06%. Coca-Cola’s payout ratio is presently 83.64%.

In other Coca-Cola news, insider Brian John Smith sold 94,200 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, December 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $63.02, for a total transaction of $5,936,484.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 116,168 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,320,907.36. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In related news, CEO James Quincey sold 34,875 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $60.32, for a total value of $2,103,660.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 351,737 shares in the company, valued at approximately $21,216,775.84. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, insider Brian John Smith sold 94,200 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, December 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $63.02, for a total transaction of $5,936,484.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 116,168 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,320,907.36. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 256,047 shares of company stock worth $15,921,296. Insiders own 0.98% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in Coca-Cola by 1.1% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 363,258,425 shares of the company’s stock worth $20,349,737,000 after purchasing an additional 3,864,004 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in Coca-Cola by 1.7% in the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 301,952,085 shares of the company’s stock worth $16,915,357,000 after purchasing an additional 4,994,047 shares during the period. State Street Corp boosted its stake in Coca-Cola by 0.5% in the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 171,570,198 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,685,693,000 after purchasing an additional 885,816 shares during the period. FMR LLC boosted its stake in Coca-Cola by 20.0% in the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 99,695,103 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,271,819,000 after purchasing an additional 16,606,701 shares during the period. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted its stake in Coca-Cola by 15.7% in the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 79,101,856 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,031,669,000 after purchasing an additional 10,722,435 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 68.74% of the company’s stock.

The Coca-Cola Co is the nonalcoholic beverage company, which engages in the manufacture, market, and sale of non-alcoholic beverages which include sparkling soft drinks, water, enhanced water and sports drinks, juice, dairy and plant-based beverages, tea and coffee and energy drinks. Its brands include Coca-Cola, Diet Coke, Coca-Cola Zero, Fanta, Sprite, Minute Maid, Georgia, Powerade, Del Valle, Schweppes, Aquarius, Minute Maid Pulpy, Dasani, Simply, Glaceau Vitaminwater, Bonaqua, Gold Peak, Fuze Tea, Glaceau Smartwater, and Ice Dew.

