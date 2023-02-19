Coin98 Hits 24 Hour Trading Volume of $19.82 Million (C98)

Coin98 (C98) traded 5.4% higher against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 7:00 AM Eastern on February 19th. One Coin98 token can currently be bought for approximately $0.32 or 0.00001301 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Coin98 has a market cap of $69.71 million and approximately $19.82 million worth of Coin98 was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last seven days, Coin98 has traded up 22.9% against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Binamars (BMARS) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $318.94 or 0.01291017 BTC.

Trust Wallet Token (TWT) traded down 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $1.46 or 0.00005930 BTC.

Baby Doge Coin (BabyDoge) traded down 6.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

WOW-token (WOW) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0296 or 0.00000120 BTC.

CryptoPlanes (CPAN) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0010 or 0.00000004 BTC.

Lazio Fan Token (LAZIO) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.39 or 0.00013719 BTC.

Alpha Finance Lab (ALPHA) traded down 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.13 or 0.00000546 BTC.

GameFi (GAFI) traded down 7.4% against the dollar and now trades at $8.93 or 0.00036143 BTC.

IMPULSE by FDR (IMPULSE) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $404.30 or 0.01636562 BTC.

Radio Caca (RACA) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Coin98 Profile

Coin98 (CRYPTO:C98) is a token. Its launch date was July 23rd, 2021. Coin98’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 216,944,444 tokens. The official website for Coin98 is www.coin98.com. Coin98’s official message board is blog.coin98.com. The Reddit community for Coin98 is https://reddit.com/r/coin98community/ and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Coin98’s official Twitter account is @coin98_wallet and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling Coin98

According to CryptoCompare, “Coin98 enables value transfer as easily as using the Internet by the innovation of Multi-chain Engine, Fully Automatic Liquidity and Space Gate, all in one Super Liquidity Aggregator.TelegramWhitepaper”

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Coin98 directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Coin98 should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Coin98 using one of the exchanges listed above.

