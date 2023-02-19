Colonial Trust Advisors Purchases New Position in DNP Select Income Fund Inc. (NYSE:DNP)

Colonial Trust Advisors purchased a new stake in shares of DNP Select Income Fund Inc. (NYSE:DNP – Get Rating) during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 12,025 shares of the investment management company’s stock, valued at approximately $125,000.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of DNP. Oliver Lagore Vanvalin Investment Group purchased a new position in DNP Select Income Fund during the 2nd quarter valued at about $26,000. Jones Financial Companies Lllp purchased a new position in shares of DNP Select Income Fund during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $27,000. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of DNP Select Income Fund during the 1st quarter worth approximately $49,000. SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of DNP Select Income Fund during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $51,000. Finally, Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. grew its holdings in shares of DNP Select Income Fund by 461.4% during the 3rd quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 5,305 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $54,000 after acquiring an additional 4,360 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 7.75% of the company’s stock.

DNP Select Income Fund Trading Up 0.6 %

DNP stock opened at $11.60 on Friday. DNP Select Income Fund Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $9.83 and a fifty-two week high of $12.00. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $11.45 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $11.16.

DNP Select Income Fund Dividend Announcement

DNP Select Income Fund Profile

The company also recently announced a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 10th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, January 31st were issued a dividend of $0.065 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, January 30th. This represents a $0.78 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 6.72%.

DNP Select Income Fund, Inc is a closed-end investment fund. Its investment objectives are current income, long-term growth of income and capital appreciation by investing primarily in a portfolio of equity and fixed income securities of companies in the public utilities industry. the company was founded on January 21, 1986 and is headquartered in Chicago, IL.

