Colonial Trust Advisors Purchases Shares of 361 QUALCOMM Incorporated (NASDAQ:QCOM)

Colonial Trust Advisors purchased a new position in shares of QUALCOMM Incorporated (NASDAQ:QCOM – Get Rating) in the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 361 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $41,000.

A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the business. IPG Investment Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of QUALCOMM by 5.9% in the 3rd quarter. IPG Investment Advisors LLC now owns 10,260 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock valued at $1,159,000 after buying an additional 575 shares during the last quarter. Howard Hughes Medical Institute purchased a new position in shares of QUALCOMM during the third quarter worth about $6,214,000. Prudential PLC increased its position in shares of QUALCOMM by 52.3% during the third quarter. Prudential PLC now owns 47,111 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock worth $5,322,000 after purchasing an additional 16,182 shares in the last quarter. E Fund Management Co. Ltd. lifted its holdings in shares of QUALCOMM by 326.0% in the 3rd quarter. E Fund Management Co. Ltd. now owns 244,904 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock valued at $27,669,000 after purchasing an additional 187,410 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cipher Capital LP boosted its position in shares of QUALCOMM by 772.9% in the 3rd quarter. Cipher Capital LP now owns 31,467 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock valued at $3,555,000 after purchasing an additional 27,862 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 70.87% of the company’s stock.

In other news, CAO Erin L. Polek sold 2,894 shares of QUALCOMM stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $121.10, for a total transaction of $350,463.40. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other QUALCOMM news, insider Alexander H. Rogers sold 27,626 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $131.48, for a total value of $3,632,266.48. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 23,637 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,107,792.76. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CAO Erin L. Polek sold 2,894 shares of QUALCOMM stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $121.10, for a total value of $350,463.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 56,947 shares of company stock valued at $7,215,545. 0.07% of the stock is owned by insiders.

QUALCOMM stock opened at $127.72 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $142.41 billion, a PE ratio of 12.30, a P/E/G ratio of 0.99 and a beta of 1.27. QUALCOMM Incorporated has a 52 week low of $101.93 and a 52 week high of $172.99. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $122.07 and its 200 day simple moving average is $124.47. The company has a quick ratio of 1.41, a current ratio of 2.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.82.

QUALCOMM (NASDAQ:QCOM – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 2nd. The wireless technology company reported $2.37 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.35 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $9.46 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $9.57 billion. QUALCOMM had a net margin of 27.40% and a return on equity of 69.93%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 11.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $2.96 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts predict that QUALCOMM Incorporated will post 8.22 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 23rd. Investors of record on Thursday, March 2nd will be given a dividend of $0.75 per share. This represents a $3.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.35%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, March 1st. QUALCOMM’s dividend payout ratio is presently 28.90%.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on the company. KeyCorp boosted their price objective on QUALCOMM from $150.00 to $160.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, February 3rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price target on shares of QUALCOMM from $185.00 to $160.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, December 20th. HSBC assumed coverage on shares of QUALCOMM in a research note on Monday, October 24th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $180.00 price objective on the stock. Barclays upgraded shares of QUALCOMM from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $120.00 to $150.00 in a research note on Monday, January 23rd. Finally, Cowen reduced their price objective on QUALCOMM from $185.00 to $165.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, November 3rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating, sixteen have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, QUALCOMM currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $157.41.

QUALCOMM, Inc engages in the development, design, and provision of digital telecommunications products and services. It operates through the following segments: Qualcomm CDMA Technologies (QCT), Qualcomm Technology Licensing (QTL), and Qualcomm Strategic Initiatives (QSI). The QCT segment develops and supplies integrated circuits and system software based on technologies for the use in voice and data communications, networking, application processing, multimedia, and global positioning system products.

