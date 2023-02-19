Colonial Trust Advisors Takes $71,000 Position in Emerson Electric Co. (NYSE:EMR)

Colonial Trust Advisors purchased a new stake in Emerson Electric Co. (NYSE:EMR – Get Rating) in the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 973 shares of the industrial products company’s stock, valued at approximately $71,000.

A number of other large investors have also made changes to their positions in EMR. Western Pacific Wealth Management LP purchased a new stake in shares of Emerson Electric in the third quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Evoke Wealth LLC grew its position in shares of Emerson Electric by 740.4% in the second quarter. Evoke Wealth LLC now owns 395 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 348 shares in the last quarter. Certified Advisory Corp purchased a new stake in shares of Emerson Electric in the first quarter valued at approximately $34,000. SJS Investment Consulting Inc. purchased a new position in Emerson Electric in the third quarter worth approximately $42,000. Finally, Rock Creek Group LP grew its position in Emerson Electric by 82.8% in the second quarter. Rock Creek Group LP now owns 669 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $53,000 after acquiring an additional 303 shares during the period. 71.64% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Emerson Electric Stock Down 0.3 %

Shares of NYSE EMR opened at $85.44 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $48.82 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.84, a PEG ratio of 2.47 and a beta of 1.37. The company has a current ratio of 1.10, a quick ratio of 0.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49. Emerson Electric Co. has a 12-month low of $72.40 and a 12-month high of $100.00. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $92.66 and its 200-day simple moving average is $88.30.

Emerson Electric Announces Dividend

Emerson Electric ( NYSE:EMR Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 8th. The industrial products company reported $0.78 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.88 by ($0.10). The company had revenue of $3.37 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.43 billion. Emerson Electric had a net margin of 25.18% and a return on equity of 19.79%. The firm’s revenue was up 6.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $1.05 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts predict that Emerson Electric Co. will post 4.08 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 10th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 17th will be paid a $0.52 dividend. This represents a $2.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.43%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 16th. Emerson Electric’s dividend payout ratio is presently 26.40%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research analysts recently weighed in on EMR shares. Oppenheimer increased their price objective on Emerson Electric from $105.00 to $115.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 16th. UBS Group lowered Emerson Electric from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price objective for the stock from $118.00 to $100.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 4th. Mizuho increased their price objective on Emerson Electric from $86.00 to $103.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 30th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their price objective on Emerson Electric from $94.00 to $93.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, February 9th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company raised their price target on Emerson Electric from $90.00 to $95.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 30th. Ten investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $98.15.

Emerson Electric Company Profile

Emerson Electric Co is a global technology and engineering company, which designs and manufactures products and delivers services that bring technology and engineering together to provide innovative solutions for customers in a wide range of industrial, commercial, and consumer markets. It operates through the following segments: Automation Solutions, AspenTech, Commercial and Residential Solutions, Climate Technologies, and Tools and Home Products.

