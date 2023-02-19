Commonwealth Bank of Australia (CBA) To Go Ex-Dividend on February 21st

Commonwealth Bank of Australia (ASX:CBA – Get Rating) announced a interim dividend on Thursday, February 16th, MarketIndexAU reports. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 29th will be given a dividend of 2.10 per share on Wednesday, March 29th. This represents a dividend yield of 2.07%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, February 21st. This is an increase from Commonwealth Bank of Australia’s previous interim dividend of $1.75.

Commonwealth Bank of Australia Price Performance

Get Commonwealth Bank of Australia alerts:

Insider Buying and Selling at Commonwealth Bank of Australia

In other news, insider Mary Padbury sold 1,600 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of A$100.00 ($69.44), for a total transaction of A$160,000.00 ($111,111.11).

Commonwealth Bank of Australia Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Further Reading

Commonwealth Bank of Australia provides integrated financial services in Australia, New Zealand, and internationally. It operates through Retail Banking Services, Business Banking, Institutional Banking and Markets, and New Zealand segments. The company offers transaction, savings, and foreign currency accounts; term deposits; personal and business loans; overdrafts; equipment finance; credit cards; international payment and trade; and private banking services, as well as home and car loans.

Receive News & Ratings for Commonwealth Bank of Australia Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Commonwealth Bank of Australia and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.