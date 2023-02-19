Commonwealth Bank of Australia (CBA) To Go Ex-Dividend on February 21st

Commonwealth Bank of Australia (ASX:CBA – Get Rating) announced a interim dividend on Thursday, February 16th, MarketIndexAU reports. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 29th will be given a dividend of 2.10 per share on Wednesday, March 29th. This represents a dividend yield of 2.07%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, February 21st. This is an increase from Commonwealth Bank of Australia’s previous interim dividend of $1.75.
Commonwealth Bank of Australia Price Performance
Insider Buying and Selling at Commonwealth Bank of Australia
In other news, insider Mary Padbury sold 1,600 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of A$100.00 ($69.44), for a total transaction of A$160,000.00 ($111,111.11).
Commonwealth Bank of Australia Company Profile
Further Reading
- MarketBeat Week in Review – 2/13 – 2/17
- Deere Stock Raises Outlook and is Ready to Power Higher
- DraftKings Crowning Achievement: Leverage
- Tesla Stock Comeback Is Picking Up Steam
- How Abbott Labs, AbbVie Could Profit on Seizure Drug Formula
Receive News & Ratings for Commonwealth Bank of Australia Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Commonwealth Bank of Australia and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.