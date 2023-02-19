Comparing Community Capital Bancshares (OTCMKTS:ALBY) & Chesapeake Financial Shares (OTCMKTS:CPKF)

Community Capital Bancshares (OTCMKTS:ALBY – Get Rating) and Chesapeake Financial Shares (OTCMKTS:CPKF – Get Rating) are both small-cap finance companies, but which is the better stock? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their risk, valuation, analyst recommendations, profitability, earnings, dividends and institutional ownership.

Volatility and Risk

Community Capital Bancshares has a beta of 0.52, suggesting that its share price is 48% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Chesapeake Financial Shares has a beta of 0.64, suggesting that its share price is 36% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of current ratings and target prices for Community Capital Bancshares and Chesapeake Financial Shares, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Community Capital Bancshares 0 0 0 0 N/A Chesapeake Financial Shares 0 0 0 0 N/A

Institutional & Insider Ownership

3.6% of Chesapeake Financial Shares shares are owned by institutional investors. 42.4% of Community Capital Bancshares shares are owned by company insiders. Comparatively, 39.5% of Chesapeake Financial Shares shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, endowments and hedge funds believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Profitability

This table compares Community Capital Bancshares and Chesapeake Financial Shares’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Community Capital Bancshares N/A N/A N/A Chesapeake Financial Shares 25.62% 20.89% 1.32%

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares Community Capital Bancshares and Chesapeake Financial Shares’ revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Community Capital Bancshares N/A N/A N/A N/A N/A Chesapeake Financial Shares $69.47 million 1.58 $17.63 million $3.73 6.25

Chesapeake Financial Shares has higher revenue and earnings than Community Capital Bancshares.

Summary

Chesapeake Financial Shares beats Community Capital Bancshares on 6 of the 7 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Community Capital Bancshares

Community Capital Bancshares, Inc. is a bank holding company, which engages in the ownership and management of AB&T National Bank. Its services include deposits, lending and providing loans. The company was founded in 1999 and is headquartered in Albany, GA.

About Chesapeake Financial Shares

Chesapeake Financial Shares, Inc. operates as a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of personal, business products, and banking services through Chesapeake Bank and Chesapeake Investment Group, Inc. It offers checking, savings, credit of deposits, mortgages, mobile and online banking, electronic services comprising an internet branch, business cash management program, brokerage, trust and estate management services. The company was founded in 1900 and is headquartered in Kilmarnock, VA.

