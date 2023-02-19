Compound (COMP) Price Tops $56.58 on Top Exchanges

Compound (COMP) traded up 3.2% against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 20:00 PM ET on February 19th. Over the last seven days, Compound has traded up 16.9% against the dollar. Compound has a total market capitalization of $411.20 million and $136.26 million worth of Compound was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Compound token can currently be bought for $56.58 or 0.00233260 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Decred (DCR) traded 1.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $25.52 or 0.00105199 BTC.

Safe (SAFE) traded 11.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $13.71 or 0.00056510 BTC.

Bitcoiva (BCA) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $14.20 or 0.00058531 BTC.

dForce USD (USX) traded 0.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004127 BTC.

WhiteCoin (XWC) traded 1.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.10 or 0.00000421 BTC.

BlueArk (BRK) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0010 or 0.00000004 BTC.

Bitcoin Diamond (BCD) traded up 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.17 or 0.00000708 BTC.

EverGrow Coin (EGC) traded down 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Secret (SIE) traded up 14.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0078 or 0.00000032 BTC.

Aion (AION) traded down 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0398 or 0.00000164 BTC.

Compound Token Profile

COMP is a PoW/PoS token that uses the

X11

hashing algorithm. Its launch date was September 30th, 2017. Compound’s total supply is 10,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 7,267,152 tokens. Compound’s official Twitter account is @compoundfinance and its Facebook page is accessible here. Compound’s official website is compound.finance/governance/comp. The official message board for Compound is medium.com/compound-finance.

Buying and Selling Compound

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Compound directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Compound should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Compound using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

