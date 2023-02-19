Concert Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:CNCE) Upgraded to Hold by StockNews.com

StockNews.com upgraded shares of Concert Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:CNCE – Get Rating) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note published on Wednesday morning.

Several other research firms have also issued reports on CNCE. Jefferies Financial Group lowered shares of Concert Pharmaceuticals from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Thursday, January 19th. Truist Financial lowered shares of Concert Pharmaceuticals from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Thursday, January 19th. Jonestrading restated a hold rating on shares of Concert Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Friday, January 20th. Finally, JMP Securities lowered shares of Concert Pharmaceuticals to a market perform rating in a research report on Thursday, January 19th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Concert Pharmaceuticals presently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $19.67.

Concert Pharmaceuticals Price Performance

NASDAQ CNCE opened at $8.38 on Wednesday. Concert Pharmaceuticals has a 12 month low of $2.57 and a 12 month high of $8.44. The firm has a market capitalization of $401.74 million, a PE ratio of -2.61 and a beta of 0.50. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $6.90 and its 200 day simple moving average is $6.29.

Insider Buying and Selling

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Concert Pharmaceuticals

In other Concert Pharmaceuticals news, insider Jeffrey A. Munsie sold 8,493 shares of Concert Pharmaceuticals stock in a transaction on Monday, January 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $8.35, for a total transaction of $70,916.55. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 91,811 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $766,621.85. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link . In other Concert Pharmaceuticals news, insider Jeffrey A. Munsie sold 8,493 shares of Concert Pharmaceuticals stock in a transaction on Monday, January 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $8.35, for a total transaction of $70,916.55. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 91,811 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $766,621.85. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link . Also, COO Nancy Stuart sold 13,200 shares of Concert Pharmaceuticals stock in a transaction on Monday, January 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $8.35, for a total transaction of $110,220.00. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 268,644 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,243,177.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last 90 days, insiders sold 43,636 shares of company stock valued at $350,763. Company insiders own 11.33% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of CNCE. International Biotechnology Trust PLC bought a new position in Concert Pharmaceuticals in the 2nd quarter worth $620,000. SG Americas Securities LLC raised its holdings in Concert Pharmaceuticals by 19.7% in the 4th quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 20,361 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $119,000 after acquiring an additional 3,352 shares during the period. UBS Group AG raised its holdings in Concert Pharmaceuticals by 42.6% in the 3rd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 13,861 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $94,000 after acquiring an additional 4,142 shares during the period. Bank of America Corp DE raised its holdings in Concert Pharmaceuticals by 0.3% in the 4th quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 1,308,386 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $7,641,000 after acquiring an additional 4,391 shares during the period. Finally, State Street Corp raised its holdings in Concert Pharmaceuticals by 7.2% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 75,798 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $255,000 after acquiring an additional 5,058 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 70.63% of the company’s stock.

About Concert Pharmaceuticals

Concert Pharmaceuticals, Inc is a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, which discovers and develops novel small molecule drugs through the use of deuterium technology. Its product candidates target a range of diseases including autoimmune disorders, inflammation, and central nervous system disorders.

