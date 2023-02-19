Concordium (CCD) Hits Self Reported Market Cap of $72.52 Million

Concordium (CCD) traded up 3% against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 9:00 AM E.T. on February 19th. One Concordium coin can currently be bought for $0.0116 or 0.00000047 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last seven days, Concordium has traded down 3.2% against the U.S. dollar. Concordium has a total market capitalization of $72.52 million and $880,460.39 worth of Concordium was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Get Concordium alerts:

KILT Protocol (KILT) traded 6.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.52 or 0.00002096 BTC.

Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded down 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0646 or 0.00000261 BTC.

CareCoin (CARES) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0802 or 0.00000324 BTC.

OmniaVerse (OMNIA) traded 10.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0012 or 0.00000005 BTC.

Kitty Inu (KITTY) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $105.21 or 0.00425342 BTC.

Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded down 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0007 or 0.00000003 BTC.

Lunar (LNR) traded up 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0252 or 0.00000102 BTC.

QANplatform (QANX) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $6,969.14 or 0.28175457 BTC.

Lego Coin (LEGO) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0362 or 0.00000146 BTC.

Concordium Profile

Concordium’s genesis date was June 8th, 2021. Concordium’s total supply is 11,568,824,325 coins and its circulating supply is 6,227,385,837 coins. Concordium’s official Twitter account is @concordiumnet and its Facebook page is accessible here. Concordium’s official website is www.concordium.com. The official message board for Concordium is medium.com/concordium. The Reddit community for Concordium is https://reddit.com/r/concordium_official and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Buying and Selling Concordium

According to CryptoCompare, “Concordium is an open-source, permissionless and decentralized blockchain with a built-in user identity. Concordium supports regulatory compliance, allowing businesses to harness the power of blockchain technology.The CCD is the native token of the Concordium blockchain platform. Fundamentally, the CCD serves to pay for the network fees. These fees are earned by the validator nodes (bakers and finalizers) to process transactions and secure the network. Bakers must stake CCD amounts to take part in the consensus.”

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Concordium directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Concordium should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Concordium using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Concordium Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Concordium and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.