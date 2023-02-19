ConocoPhillips (NYSE:COP) Shares Acquired by Haverford Trust Co

Haverford Trust Co increased its holdings in ConocoPhillips (NYSE:COP – Get Rating) by 5.4% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 24,863 shares of the energy producer’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,269 shares during the quarter. Haverford Trust Co’s holdings in ConocoPhillips were worth $2,544,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the business. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA lifted its stake in shares of ConocoPhillips by 6.5% in the third quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 24,361,278 shares of the energy producer’s stock worth $2,493,134,000 after acquiring an additional 1,494,751 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC raised its stake in ConocoPhillips by 64.8% during the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 21,177,310 shares of the energy producer’s stock valued at $1,901,935,000 after buying an additional 8,323,587 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its stake in ConocoPhillips by 3.3% during the third quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 13,072,833 shares of the energy producer’s stock valued at $1,338,008,000 after buying an additional 413,359 shares in the last quarter. Legal & General Group Plc raised its stake in ConocoPhillips by 14.4% during the second quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 8,523,923 shares of the energy producer’s stock valued at $765,534,000 after buying an additional 1,075,819 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Fisher Asset Management LLC raised its stake in ConocoPhillips by 2.4% during the third quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 6,923,392 shares of the energy producer’s stock valued at $708,540,000 after buying an additional 162,304 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 81.76% of the company’s stock.

Insider Transactions at ConocoPhillips

In other news, Director Timothy A. Leach sold 4,860 shares of ConocoPhillips stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $112.58, for a total transaction of $547,138.80. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 661,142 shares in the company, valued at approximately $74,431,366.36. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Company insiders own 0.08% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

ConocoPhillips Price Performance

Several analysts have issued reports on COP shares. Raymond James cut their price objective on ConocoPhillips from $150.00 to $135.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, January 26th. Credit Suisse Group cut their price objective on ConocoPhillips from $145.00 to $140.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, February 3rd. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their price objective on ConocoPhillips from $128.00 to $142.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, November 4th. Barclays upped their price objective on ConocoPhillips from $151.00 to $160.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, January 23rd. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company upped their price objective on ConocoPhillips from $154.00 to $156.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 10th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating, fifteen have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, ConocoPhillips has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $137.95.

Shares of COP opened at $104.12 on Friday. ConocoPhillips has a one year low of $78.30 and a one year high of $138.49. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $115.69 and its 200-day moving average is $115.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34, a quick ratio of 1.36 and a current ratio of 1.46. The firm has a market capitalization of $129.74 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.18, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.50 and a beta of 1.27.

ConocoPhillips (NYSE:COP – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Thursday, February 2nd. The energy producer reported $2.71 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.72 by ($0.01). The company had revenue of $19.26 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $18.16 billion. ConocoPhillips had a net margin of 22.74% and a return on equity of 35.30%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 20.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $2.27 EPS. Equities analysts anticipate that ConocoPhillips will post 11.42 EPS for the current year.

ConocoPhillips Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 14th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 29th will be paid a $0.51 dividend. This represents a $2.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.96%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, March 28th. ConocoPhillips’s dividend payout ratio is currently 14.06%.

ConocoPhillips Company Profile

(Get Rating)

ConocoPhillips engages in the exploration, production, transportation and marketing of crude oil, bitumen, natural gas, natural gas liquids, and liquefied natural gas on a worldwide basis. It operates through the following geographical segments: Alaska, Lower 48, Canada, Europe, Middle East and North Africa, Asia Pacific, and Other International.

Featured Articles

