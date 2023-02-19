Copart, Inc. (NASDAQ:CPRT) Position Decreased by ING Groep NV

ING Groep NV decreased its holdings in shares of Copart, Inc. (NASDAQ:CPRT – Get Rating) by 63.6% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 19,703 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 34,385 shares during the period. ING Groep NV’s holdings in Copart were worth $2,096,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Copart in the second quarter worth approximately $28,000. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV lifted its position in shares of Copart by 177.4% in the third quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 294 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 188 shares in the last quarter. Glassman Wealth Services lifted its position in shares of Copart by 163.3% in the second quarter. Glassman Wealth Services now owns 337 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $37,000 after purchasing an additional 209 shares in the last quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Copart in the second quarter worth approximately $41,000. Finally, Private Trust Co. NA purchased a new stake in shares of Copart in the second quarter worth approximately $41,000. Institutional investors own 45.14% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on CPRT shares. StockNews.com lowered shares of Copart from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, February 13th. Guggenheim cut their price objective on shares of Copart to $75.00 in a research report on Monday, November 21st. Stephens raised their price objective on shares of Copart to $72.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 17th. Finally, Robert W. Baird raised their price objective on shares of Copart from $68.00 to $74.00 in a research report on Friday, November 18th.

Copart Stock Down 0.8 %

NASDAQ:CPRT opened at $68.40 on Friday. Copart, Inc. has a 12 month low of $51.10 and a 12 month high of $70.93. The firm has a market cap of $32.57 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.60 and a beta of 1.20. The company’s 50 day moving average is $64.13 and its 200-day moving average is $61.21.

Copart (NASDAQ:CPRT – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 16th. The business services provider reported $0.51 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.55 by ($0.04). The company had revenue of $893.37 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $884.47 million. Copart had a return on equity of 23.75% and a net margin of 30.01%. Research analysts predict that Copart, Inc. will post 2.24 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Copart



Copart, Inc provides online auctions and vehicle remarketing services. It offers a range of services for processing and selling vehicles over the Internet through its Virtual Bidding Third Generation Internet auction-style sales technology on behalf of vehicle sellers, insurance companies, banks and finance companies, charities, and fleet operators and dealers, as well as individual owners.

