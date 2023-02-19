CoreCivic (NYSE:CXW) Rating Lowered to Hold at StockNews.com

CoreCivic (NYSE:CXW – Get Rating) was downgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note issued to investors on Friday.
Separately, Wedbush restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $15.00 target price on shares of CoreCivic in a report on Thursday, February 9th.
CoreCivic Price Performance
CoreCivic stock opened at $10.56 on Friday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $11.21 and its 200-day simple moving average is $10.64. The company has a market capitalization of $1.21 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.15 and a beta of 0.95. CoreCivic has a 1 year low of $8.39 and a 1 year high of $14.24. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76, a quick ratio of 1.12 and a current ratio of 1.14.
Insider Activity
In other CoreCivic news, EVP Cole G. Carter sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $11.62, for a total transaction of $58,100.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 197,250 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,292,045. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other CoreCivic news, CFO David Garfinkle sold 7,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $11.43, for a total transaction of $85,725.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 324,187 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,705,457.41. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, EVP Cole G. Carter sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $11.62, for a total transaction of $58,100.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 197,250 shares in the company, valued at $2,292,045. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 27,000 shares of company stock worth $311,110 in the last 90 days. 1.93% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.
Institutional Investors Weigh In On CoreCivic
Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of CXW. Boston Partners acquired a new position in CoreCivic during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $19,800,000. Employees Retirement System of Texas acquired a new position in CoreCivic during the first quarter valued at approximately $10,889,000. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership lifted its position in CoreCivic by 318.5% during the fourth quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 1,205,074 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $13,931,000 after buying an additional 917,105 shares in the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC lifted its position in CoreCivic by 92.4% during the fourth quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 1,082,662 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $12,516,000 after buying an additional 520,043 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Flat Footed LLC lifted its position in CoreCivic by 27.0% during the third quarter. Flat Footed LLC now owns 1,882,048 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $16,637,000 after buying an additional 399,873 shares in the last quarter. 80.87% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
About CoreCivic
CoreCivic, Inc operates as a government solutions company, which engages in the development and management of prisons and other correctional facilities. It operates through the following segments: Safety, Community, and Properties. The Safety segment consists of correctional and detention facilities.
