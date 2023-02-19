CoreCivic (NYSE:CXW) Rating Lowered to Hold at StockNews.com

CoreCivic (NYSE:CXW – Get Rating) was downgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note issued to investors on Friday.

Separately, Wedbush restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $15.00 target price on shares of CoreCivic in a report on Thursday, February 9th.

CoreCivic stock opened at $10.56 on Friday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $11.21 and its 200-day simple moving average is $10.64. The company has a market capitalization of $1.21 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.15 and a beta of 0.95. CoreCivic has a 1 year low of $8.39 and a 1 year high of $14.24. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76, a quick ratio of 1.12 and a current ratio of 1.14.

CoreCivic ( NYSE:CXW Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, February 8th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.22 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.33 by ($0.11). CoreCivic had a return on equity of 4.88% and a net margin of 6.63%. The business had revenue of $4.71 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $469.05 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.48 earnings per share. CoreCivic’s quarterly revenue was up 898.5% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts expect that CoreCivic will post 1.42 earnings per share for the current year.

In other CoreCivic news, EVP Cole G. Carter sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $11.62, for a total transaction of $58,100.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 197,250 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,292,045. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other CoreCivic news, CFO David Garfinkle sold 7,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $11.43, for a total transaction of $85,725.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 324,187 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,705,457.41. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, EVP Cole G. Carter sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $11.62, for a total transaction of $58,100.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 197,250 shares in the company, valued at $2,292,045. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 27,000 shares of company stock worth $311,110 in the last 90 days. 1.93% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of CXW. Boston Partners acquired a new position in CoreCivic during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $19,800,000. Employees Retirement System of Texas acquired a new position in CoreCivic during the first quarter valued at approximately $10,889,000. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership lifted its position in CoreCivic by 318.5% during the fourth quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 1,205,074 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $13,931,000 after buying an additional 917,105 shares in the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC lifted its position in CoreCivic by 92.4% during the fourth quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 1,082,662 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $12,516,000 after buying an additional 520,043 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Flat Footed LLC lifted its position in CoreCivic by 27.0% during the third quarter. Flat Footed LLC now owns 1,882,048 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $16,637,000 after buying an additional 399,873 shares in the last quarter. 80.87% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

CoreCivic, Inc operates as a government solutions company, which engages in the development and management of prisons and other correctional facilities. It operates through the following segments: Safety, Community, and Properties. The Safety segment consists of correctional and detention facilities.

