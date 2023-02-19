Cormark Raises goeasy (TSE:GSY) Price Target to C$185.00

goeasy (TSE:GSY – Get Rating) had its price target raised by Cormark from C$180.00 to C$185.00 in a report issued on Thursday, BayStreet.CA reports.

A number of other research firms also recently commented on GSY. Raymond James dropped their price objective on goeasy from C$205.00 to C$195.00 and set a strong-buy rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, January 24th. CIBC set a C$180.00 price objective on goeasy and gave the company an outperform rating in a report on Thursday, January 26th. National Bankshares set a C$175.00 price objective on goeasy and gave the company an outperform rating in a report on Monday, November 21st. Scotiabank raised their price target on goeasy from C$164.00 to C$165.00 in a research note on Tuesday, November 22nd. Finally, TD Securities dropped their price target on goeasy from C$200.00 to C$180.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, February 6th.

goeasy Price Performance

Shares of TSE GSY opened at C$130.74 on Thursday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is C$116.75 and its two-hundred day moving average is C$117.66. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 277.31, a current ratio of 28.55 and a quick ratio of 28.46. goeasy has a 1-year low of C$95.00 and a 1-year high of C$151.98. The company has a market cap of C$2.15 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.65.

goeasy Increases Dividend

goeasy Company Profile

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 14th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 31st will be given a dividend of $0.96 per share. This represents a $3.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.94%. This is a boost from goeasy’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.91. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 30th. goeasy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 35.39%.

goeasy Ltd. provides non-prime leasing and lending services to consumers in Canada. The company operates through two segments, Easyfinancial and Easyhome. The Easyfinancial segment provides unsecured and real estate secured installment loans; personal, home equity, and auto loans; point-of-sale and small business financing; and value-added services.

