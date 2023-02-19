Corning Incorporated (NYSE:GLW) Receives Average Rating of “Moderate Buy” from Analysts

Shares of Corning Incorporated (NYSE:GLW – Get Rating) have been given an average rating of “Moderate Buy” by the twelve analysts that are covering the stock, MarketBeat reports. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and five have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 12-month price target among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $39.00.

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on GLW shares. UBS Group raised their price objective on Corning from $37.00 to $40.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 11th. Susquehanna Bancshares lowered their price objective on Corning from $40.00 to $39.00 in a research note on Wednesday, October 26th. Susquehanna raised their price objective on Corning from $39.00 to $40.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 2nd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their price objective on Corning from $37.00 to $35.00 in a research note on Wednesday, October 26th. Finally, Barclays lowered their price objective on Corning from $38.00 to $35.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, October 26th.

Insider Buying and Selling at Corning

In other Corning news, VP John Z. Zhang sold 4,655 shares of Corning stock in a transaction on Friday, February 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $36.00, for a total transaction of $167,580.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 5,744 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $206,784. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. 0.36% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Corning Stock Performance

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Standard Family Office LLC purchased a new position in shares of Corning in the 3rd quarter valued at $29,000. CI Investments Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Corning by 981.9% in the 3rd quarter. CI Investments Inc. now owns 1,017 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $30,000 after acquiring an additional 923 shares during the period. Chilton Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Corning in the 2nd quarter valued at $32,000. Arcus Capital Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of Corning in the 4th quarter valued at $32,000. Finally, Core Alternative Capital increased its holdings in shares of Corning by 488.3% in the 3rd quarter. Core Alternative Capital now owns 1,206 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $35,000 after acquiring an additional 1,001 shares during the period. 67.79% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NYSE GLW opened at $35.58 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $30.12 billion, a PE ratio of 23.10, a P/E/G ratio of 2.45 and a beta of 1.08. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $34.49 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $33.61. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54, a current ratio of 1.44 and a quick ratio of 0.88. Corning has a 1-year low of $28.98 and a 1-year high of $42.09.

Corning (NYSE:GLW – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 31st. The electronics maker reported $0.47 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.44 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $3.63 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.54 billion. Corning had a return on equity of 14.82% and a net margin of 9.27%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 2.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.54 EPS. On average, research analysts predict that Corning will post 1.96 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Corning Increases Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 30th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, February 28th will be given a dividend of $0.28 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, February 27th. This is a positive change from Corning’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.27. This represents a $1.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.15%. Corning’s payout ratio is 70.13%.

Corning Company Profile

Corning, Inc develops and manufactures specialty glass and ceramics. It provides glass for notebook computers, flat panel desktop monitors, display televisions, and other information display applications, carrier network and enterprise network products for the telecommunications industry, ceramic substrates for gasoline and diesel engines in automotive and heavy duty vehicle markets, laboratory products for the scientific community and specialized polymer products for biotechnology applications, advanced optical materials for the semiconductor industry and the scientific community, and other technologies.

