CoStar Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSGP) Shares Bought by Oppenheimer & Co. Inc.

Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. grew its holdings in shares of CoStar Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSGP – Get Rating) by 124.6% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 36,753 shares of the technology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 20,390 shares during the period. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc.’s holdings in CoStar Group were worth $2,560,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in CoStar Group by 0.6% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 34,757,886 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $2,315,223,000 after acquiring an additional 204,955 shares during the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. grew its position in shares of CoStar Group by 7.6% in the 2nd quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 20,166,548 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,218,260,000 after acquiring an additional 1,424,212 shares in the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA increased its stake in CoStar Group by 5.3% during the third quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 10,492,550 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $730,805,000 after purchasing an additional 526,669 shares during the last quarter. Parnassus Investments LLC raised its stake in CoStar Group by 1.6% during the second quarter. Parnassus Investments LLC now owns 8,449,885 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $510,458,000 after acquiring an additional 131,548 shares during the period. Finally, Macquarie Group Ltd. boosted its holdings in shares of CoStar Group by 2.2% during the second quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 8,429,294 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $509,214,000 after acquiring an additional 180,066 shares during the period. 97.80% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of CSGP stock opened at $77.56 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $78.01 and its 200-day simple moving average is $76.44. The company has a current ratio of 15.36, a quick ratio of 15.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15. CoStar Group, Inc. has a 1-year low of $49.00 and a 1-year high of $85.37. The company has a market capitalization of $31.54 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 90.19, a P/E/G ratio of 3.17 and a beta of 0.86.

A number of analysts have recently commented on CSGP shares. Stephens boosted their price objective on CoStar Group from $84.00 to $86.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 25th. Bank of America reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $100.00 price objective on shares of CoStar Group in a research note on Friday, November 18th. Jefferies Financial Group reaffirmed a “hold” rating and set a $76.00 target price (up from $67.00) on shares of CoStar Group in a research report on Tuesday, October 25th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. assumed coverage on CoStar Group in a research report on Friday, December 16th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $100.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Robert W. Baird boosted their target price on CoStar Group to $90.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 27th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $90.75.

CoStar Group, Inc provides commercial real estate information, analytics, and online marketplaces to the commercial real estate and related business communities. The firm’s suite of online services enables clients to analyze, interpret and gain unmatched insight on commercial property values and market conditions.

