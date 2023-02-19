Cowen Trims Akamai Technologies (NASDAQ:AKAM) Target Price to $105.00

Akamai Technologies (NASDAQ:AKAM – Get Rating) had its price target lowered by Cowen from $137.00 to $105.00 in a research report released on Wednesday morning, The Fly reports. The brokerage currently has an outperform rating on the technology infrastructure company’s stock.

A number of other research analysts also recently commented on AKAM. Guggenheim started coverage on shares of Akamai Technologies in a research report on Monday, January 23rd. They issued a sell rating and a $75.00 target price on the stock. Tigress Financial reduced their price target on shares of Akamai Technologies from $168.00 to $132.00 in a research report on Wednesday, December 7th. Evercore ISI reduced their price target on shares of Akamai Technologies to $105.00 in a research report on Tuesday, November 15th. StockNews.com raised shares of Akamai Technologies from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report on Friday, February 10th. Finally, Raymond James reduced their price target on shares of Akamai Technologies from $115.00 to $94.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, November 9th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $101.38.

Akamai Technologies Trading Up 0.3 %

Shares of NASDAQ:AKAM opened at $77.30 on Wednesday. Akamai Technologies has a 52 week low of $75.61 and a 52 week high of $123.25. The company’s 50 day moving average is $86.21 and its two-hundred day moving average is $88.02. The company has a current ratio of 2.41, a quick ratio of 2.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52. The company has a market cap of $12.15 billion, a PE ratio of 26.03, a P/E/G ratio of 1.74 and a beta of 0.74.

Insider Activity at Akamai Technologies

Akamai Technologies ( NASDAQ:AKAM Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, February 14th. The technology infrastructure company reported $1.37 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.26 by $0.11. Akamai Technologies had a return on equity of 15.12% and a net margin of 13.15%. The business had revenue of $927.78 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $904.80 million. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.26 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 2.5% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts predict that Akamai Technologies will post 4.43 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CEO F Thomson Leighton purchased 281 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 12th. The shares were bought at an average price of $89.02 per share, with a total value of $25,014.62. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief executive officer now directly owns 281 shares in the company, valued at approximately $25,014.62. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In related news, CEO F Thomson Leighton purchased 281 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 12th. The shares were bought at an average price of $89.02 per share, with a total value of $25,014.62. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief executive officer now directly owns 281 shares in the company, valued at approximately $25,014.62. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, EVP Aaron Ahola sold 2,240 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $89.97, for a total transaction of $201,532.80. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 9,676 shares in the company, valued at approximately $870,549.72. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have bought 5,472 shares of company stock valued at $475,806 and have sold 17,363 shares valued at $1,558,367. Insiders own 1.70% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Akamai Technologies

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in AKAM. Ancora Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Akamai Technologies by 103.3% during the 1st quarter. Ancora Advisors LLC now owns 250 shares of the technology infrastructure company’s stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 127 shares in the last quarter. CX Institutional bought a new position in shares of Akamai Technologies in the 2nd quarter worth about $28,000. Zions Bancorporation N.A. lifted its position in shares of Akamai Technologies by 73.7% in the 3rd quarter. Zions Bancorporation N.A. now owns 311 shares of the technology infrastructure company’s stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 132 shares during the last quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Akamai Technologies in the 4th quarter worth about $29,000. Finally, Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Akamai Technologies by 625.0% in the 4th quarter. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 348 shares of the technology infrastructure company’s stock worth $29,000 after buying an additional 300 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.41% of the company’s stock.

Akamai Technologies Company Profile

Akamai Technologies, Inc engages in the provision of cloud services for delivering, optimizing, and securing content and business applications over the Internet. Its products include security, web performance, media delivery, and network operator. The company was founded by Frank T. Leighton, Jonathan Seelig, Randall S.

