CPS Technologies (NASDAQ:CPSH) Now Covered by StockNews.com

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of CPS Technologies (NASDAQ:CPSH – Get Rating) in a research report released on Thursday morning. The brokerage issued a hold rating on the electronics maker’s stock.

CPS Technologies Stock Performance

Shares of CPSH stock opened at $2.86 on Thursday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $2.86 and its 200-day simple moving average is $3.09. The firm has a market capitalization of $41.30 million, a PE ratio of 20.43 and a beta of 1.81. CPS Technologies has a fifty-two week low of $2.47 and a fifty-two week high of $5.85.

Get CPS Technologies alerts:

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Millennium Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of CPS Technologies by 55.8% in the fourth quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 74,589 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $201,000 after buying an additional 26,711 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its stake in shares of CPS Technologies by 26.5% in the third quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 33,583 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $94,000 after buying an additional 7,031 shares during the last quarter. Jane Street Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of CPS Technologies in the second quarter worth about $67,000. PDT Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of CPS Technologies in the second quarter worth about $33,000. Finally, Northern Trust Corp boosted its stake in shares of CPS Technologies by 32.7% in the second quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 22,001 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $68,000 after buying an additional 5,420 shares during the last quarter. 9.37% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About CPS Technologies

CPS Technologies Corp. engages in the provision of advanced material solutions to the transportation, automotive, energy, computing or Internet, telecommunications, aerospace, defense, and oil and gas end markets. The firm focuses on the design, manufacture, and sale of custom metal matrix composite components.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for CPS Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CPS Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.